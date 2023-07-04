Wimbledon 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Where To Watch, Prize Money
The Wimbledon Championships 2023 will be the 136th edition of the tournament. Here's what you need to know about Wimbledon 2023
The Championships are finally upon us and, once more, Wimbledon will be Always Like Never Before.
Wimbledon 2023: Date and Time
The Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday, July 3, and will end on Sunday, July 16. The live telecast of the Wimbledon 2023 in India will start at 3:30 pm.
Wimbledon 2023 Schedule
The Wimbledon is held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, a district in London, United Kingdom. Here is the full schedule of Wimbledon 2023:
July 3: Men's and women's singles first round
July 4: Men's and women's singles first round
July 5: Men's and women's singles second round, doubles underway
July 6: Men's and women's singles second round, doubles underway
July 7: Men's and women's singles, mixed doubles (Friday) and juniors underway
July 8: Men's and women's singles, mixed doubles (Friday) and juniors underway
July 9: Men's and women's singles fourth round
July 10: Men's and women's singles fourth round
July 11: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals, wheelchair competition underway
July 12: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals, wheelchair competition underway
July 13: Women’s semi-finals, mixed doubles final
July 14: Men's semi-finals
July 15: Women's singles final, men's doubles final, wheelchair and junior finals
July 16: Men's singles final, women's doubles final, wheelchair and junior finals
How To Watch Wimbledon 2023 Live in India?
Fans can catch the Wimbledon 2023 live action on Star Sports network such as Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Select HD TV channels in India.
How To Watch Wimbledon 2023 Live Online in India?
The live streaming of Wimbledon 2023 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.
Wimbledon 2023: Prize Money
Wimbledon chiefs have confirmed that the prize money for the winners of this year's women's and men's singles has been increased from 17.5 percent from 2022. The women’s and men's singles champions will receive £2,350,000 (Rs 24 crore) runners-up will receive £1,175,000 (Rs 12 crore).
Singles prize money
Wimbledon 2023: Indians at Wimbledon
India does not have any singles players competing in the men's or women's main draw in Wimbledon 2023. Ankita Raina was the only Indian player who made the cut for the qualifying event but lost to Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of qualifiers.
In doubles, Rohan Bopanna is confirmed. He will compete in the men's doubles along with Australian partner Matthew Ebden.