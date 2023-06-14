Who Will Win The Ashes 2023? Here's What Former England And Australia Players Think

2. Eoin Morgan

Former England skipper who led the team to a World Cup title in 2019 has said that the home team is a "slight favourite".

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Morgan said that there is not much difference between the side but "maybe home conditions will be the difference."

3. Michael Atherton

Renowned commentator and former England player Michael Atherton thinks "England are marginal favourites" to win the series.

"I think England are marginal favourites just because Australia haven’t won over here for such a long time but it’s very hard to call," he told while previewing the series with Metro.co.uk.

4. Glenn McGrath

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has predicted that Australia will win The Ashes 5-0. McGrath, who is also a part of BBC's Test Match Special team said, "I can see every Test going down to the wire, with Australia just winning… every game. I'm sure people want me to say 5-0, so I will not disappoint them."

5. Jason Gillespie

Former Australia fast bowler has said that England will 'unravel' against Australia's bowling lineup. He has predicted a 3-1 series win for Australia.

Here is what some of the other former players and cricket experts think according to the publications mentioned above: