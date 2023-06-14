Who Will Win The Ashes 2023? Here's What Former England And Australia Players Think
England will host Australia for a 5-match Test series starting June 16 in Birmingham.
The much-awaited England vs Australia Test series starts at Edgbaston on Friday.
England will their new 'Bazball' approach will be facing a confident Australian team which has just won the ICC World Test Championship by defeating India.
Ahead of the first Test match, former players from both the teams have revealed their predictions as England look to defeat Australia to win back The Ashes.
England vs Australia Predictions
1. Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Vaughan who led England to a famous series win over Australia in 2005 has predicted that the hosts defeat the World Test Champions.
"England are miles better now and they will surprise the Australians," he told BBC while predicting a 3-1 win for Ben Stoked-led team.
England have won Ashes series at home in the last 22 yrs on pitches that have offered movement or Spin for Swann in 2013 .. Not so sure flat pitches will work against this Aussie team .. #JustSaying #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2023
2. Eoin Morgan
Former England skipper who led the team to a World Cup title in 2019 has said that the home team is a "slight favourite".
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Morgan said that there is not much difference between the side but "maybe home conditions will be the difference."
3. Michael Atherton
Renowned commentator and former England player Michael Atherton thinks "England are marginal favourites" to win the series.
"I think England are marginal favourites just because Australia haven’t won over here for such a long time but it’s very hard to call," he told while previewing the series with Metro.co.uk.
4. Glenn McGrath
Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has predicted that Australia will win The Ashes 5-0. McGrath, who is also a part of BBC's Test Match Special team said, "I can see every Test going down to the wire, with Australia just winning… every game. I'm sure people want me to say 5-0, so I will not disappoint them."
5. Jason Gillespie
Former Australia fast bowler has said that England will 'unravel' against Australia's bowling lineup. He has predicted a 3-1 series win for Australia.
Here is what some of the other former players and cricket experts think according to the publications mentioned above:
Nasser Hussain: England 3-2 Australia
Isa Guha: England 3-1 Australia
Alastair Cook: England 3-1 Australia
Steven Finn: England 3-2 Australia