Who is Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam? The Cyclist Who Created A New National Record in Sprint

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam made history as the first Indian to secure a medal at the Asian Cycling Championships. He has won one silver and two bronze solidifying his position as a prominent athlete in the cycling domain. In addition to his success at the Asian Cycling Championships, he has shone on the international stage by competing in various prestigious events. In 2019, Laitonjam was won a gold medal in Junior World Championships in Frankfurt.

He has competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the sprint, team sprint and 1 km time trial. He further demonstrated his prowess by competing in the 2021 and 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam finished second overall in the kilometer at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup further establishing his capabilities as a top-tier cyclist.