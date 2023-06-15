Who is Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam? The Cyclist Who Created A New National Record in Sprint
Cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New National Record in Men's Sprint Qualification. He improved his own NR by 0.033s.
Ace cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam on Thursday created a New National Record in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships. With this, he has qualified for R16 in Men's Sprint. He improved his own NR by 0.033s.
New National Record ð¨#Cyclingð´ââï¸— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 15, 2023
Ace ð®ð³ Cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 1â£0â£th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships, ð²ð¾
He improved his own NR by 0.033s ð¥³ pic.twitter.com/A4ZvOQGJxH
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam's Career
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam made history as the first Indian to secure a medal at the Asian Cycling Championships. He has won one silver and two bronze solidifying his position as a prominent athlete in the cycling domain. In addition to his success at the Asian Cycling Championships, he has shone on the international stage by competing in various prestigious events. In 2019, Laitonjam was won a gold medal in Junior World Championships in Frankfurt.
He has competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the sprint, team sprint and 1 km time trial. He further demonstrated his prowess by competing in the 2021 and 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam finished second overall in the kilometer at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup further establishing his capabilities as a top-tier cyclist.
Who Is Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam was born on April 22, 2002. He is 21-years-old. He was born in Wangkhei, Imphal, Manipur. He is 6 ft 1 in tall (185 cms) and weighs 92 kgs. Ronaldo Laitonjam plays the role of a rider who competes in sprinting events. Laitonjam took part in a brief training session on swimming and diving in Imphal before joining cycling. Ronaldo joined the Sports Authority of India (SAI) national centre of excellence in New Delhi in June 2016 after he was selected during a talent hunt in April 2016. He now dreams of becoming an Olympian.