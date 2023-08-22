Who Is R Praggnanandhaa? Know About The Teenager Who Will Face Magnus Carlsen In Chess World Cup Final

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Monday stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a final clash with world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Azerbaijan.

This will be the first final for R Praggnanandhaa in the World Cup. The finals of the World Cup will be held on Tuesday, August 22.

"I didn't expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn't expect to be in the final… I will just try to give my best and see how it goes!" the 18-year-old Indian prodigy told International Chess Federation in an interview.

Soon after his victory, wishes poured in for Praggnanandhaa on social media platforms.

"Congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa for an outstanding FIDE Chess World Cup journey to the Finals," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.