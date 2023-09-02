Who Are The Kings Of Asia Cup? India, Pakistan Or Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: The India-Pakistan rivalry reignites again when both these teams meet in 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The match which will take place in Sri Lanka's Pallekele cricket stadium will act as a neutral venue and might see fans from both countries in equal numbers who must have travelled across to support their national team.

The match which will begin anytime soon has been touted as being one of the biggest matches of 2023 ahead of the crucial ICC World Cup 2023. Asia Cup tournament win in itself will also serve as a testament as to which team will go into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the strongest team of the Asian continent.

At present, Pakistan is the number one ODI side with a 119 rating whereas India is third with 113. One team will be looking to dethrone the current world number 1 whereas the other team would like to hold the status going into the all important month of October.