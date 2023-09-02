Who Are The Kings Of Asia Cup? India, Pakistan Or Sri Lanka
Let's find out who has the most Asia Cup victories under their belt as the 16th edition of the Asia Cup heats up.
Asia Cup 2023: The India-Pakistan rivalry reignites again when both these teams meet in 3rd match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The match which will take place in Sri Lanka's Pallekele cricket stadium will act as a neutral venue and might see fans from both countries in equal numbers who must have travelled across to support their national team.
The match which will begin anytime soon has been touted as being one of the biggest matches of 2023 ahead of the crucial ICC World Cup 2023. Asia Cup tournament win in itself will also serve as a testament as to which team will go into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the strongest team of the Asian continent.
At present, Pakistan is the number one ODI side with a 119 rating whereas India is third with 113. One team will be looking to dethrone the current world number 1 whereas the other team would like to hold the status going into the all important month of October.
IND vs PAK Head To Head Record In Asia Cup
India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times, with India leading the race with 7 wins, while Pakistan have 5 wins next to their name.
Matches Played - 13
India Won - 7
Pakistan Won - 5
Tied - 0
No Result - 1
So, first let's find out more about the Asia Cup Tournament and how it has progressed so far.
How To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Asia Cup Tournament
The Asia Cup tournament started way back in 1984, a year after India secured their first world cup. The 2023 edition will be the 16th edition of the tournament since its inception.
The tournament was established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded with an objective to promote goodwill between Asian countries.
Initially, the Asia Cup tournament was hosted every two years till 1990. The inaugural Asia Cup tournament in 1984 was held in UAE. This was followed by 2nd edition in 1986 which was held in Sri Lanka, the third edition was held in Bangladesh and the fourth edition was held in India in 1990.
But strained cricketing and political relations between India, Sri Lanka and Paksitan led to tournament cancellations or one of the teams pulling out from the tournament itself.
Overall, the tournament has been held 15 times with two of those editions witnessing a T20 version. This was decided in 2016 where the tournaments will be played on a rotation basis.
Who Has Won More Asia Cups? India or Pakistan
As mentioned this will be the 16th edition of the Asia Cup Tournament. Out of the previous 15 occasions, India has won the Asia Cup 7 times, followed by Sri Lanka with 6 and Pakistan with just 2 tournament wins.
India won the Asia Cup in the following years
- 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018
Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in the following years
- 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
Pakistan won the Asia Cup in the following years
- 2000, 2012
If India go on to win the 2023 Asia Cup, then this will be India's 8th triumph to get recognized as the Asian Champions. On the other hand, if Sri Lanka repeat 2022 tournament success then it will bring them level with India with seven Asia Cups.
Pakistan on the other hand are chasing the pack and a win would serve as reminder as to why they are ranked as the number 1 ODI side.
From a tournament format perspective, India are still the defending champions of the ODI Asia Cup and would like to continue their dominance over Pakistan when it comes to Asia Cup tournament victories.