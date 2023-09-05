Where To Watch SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2023: After the rain-interrupted Group A match which saw India win the game by 10 wickets against a spirited Nepal side, all eyes will now turn to Group B where group leaders Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in match 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

This group B fixture is also the last of the group-stage games before we head into the Super Fours phase.

From Group A, Pakistan and India have qualified for the Super Fours with Nepal getting eliminated.

The same cannot be said about Group B, where the result of the SL vs AFG match will decide who progresses and who gets eliminated.

By virtue of a superior run rate, Sri Lanka has more or less qualified for the Super Fours and only needs to avoid a huge defeat to ensure their qualification. Afghanistan on the other hand has a herculean task ahead of them, not only do they have to beat Sri Lanka but they also need to do so with a huge margin considering their net run rate which is -1.780. Bangladesh who have played their allocated couple of matches of the group stage are placed second with a net run rate of 0.373. If Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka by a big margin then they can move to 2nd place and qualify for the Super Fours.

Sri Lanka come into this game after a comfortable 5-wicket win over Bangladesh in match 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Matheesha Pathirana and M Theekshana were the chief tormentors for Sri Lanka who broke the backs of Bangladesh's middle order which saw them crumble to a paltry score of 164 in just 42.4 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka had a nervy start and lost two wickets in the first four overs but half-centuries by Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka put Sri Lanka in a commanding position which saw them chase down the target in just 39 overs.

Afghanistan on the other hand was handed a huge loss by the Bangladesh team when these two sides met on September 3. Bangladesh put aside their shoddy batting performance against SL and registered a match-winning score of 334 runs in their alloted 50 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto both ended by scoring well-deserved centuries.

In response, Afghanistan started off well with Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi scoring the bulk of the runs at the top order. But as soon as thier wickets fell, the Afghanistan middle order could not carry forward the momentum and soon found themselves way behind the required run rate. The team was eventually bundled out for 245 runs with around six overs left. Taskin and Shoriful were the key bowlers for Bangladesh with four and three wickets each.

Now, lets find out more about this key fixture that can decide the course for Group B.

