When Is India's Next Match? All You Need To Know About The Upcoming IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023

India's thundering juggernaut came to a screeching halt in an anti-climactic finish as Australia denied a golden generation of Indian cricketers the silverware it so desperately craved by lifting an unprecedented sixth World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Australians once again showed what meticulous planning and ruthless execution is all about, chasing 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head (137 off 120 balls) once again proving to be India's nemesis.

Prior to the showdown, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said that there is "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" and he kept his word. There was pin-drop silence as Australia marched towards victory.

