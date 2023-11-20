When Is India's Next Match? All You Need To Know About The Upcoming IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023

BQPrimeSportsWhen Is India's Next Match? All You Need To Know About The Upcoming IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023
With the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, the Indian team will now host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting this week.

20 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@BCCI</p></div>
Image Source: X/@BCCI

India's thundering juggernaut came to a screeching halt in an anti-climactic finish as Australia denied a golden generation of Indian cricketers the silverware it so desperately craved by lifting an unprecedented sixth World Cup trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Australians once again showed what meticulous planning and ruthless execution is all about, chasing 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head (137 off 120 balls) once again proving to be India's nemesis.

Prior to the showdown, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said that there is "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" and he kept his word. There was pin-drop silence as Australia marched towards victory.

With the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian team will now host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting this week. Here's all you need to know

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Date And Time

The India vs Australia T20I series will begin on Thursday, November 23 in Vizag and conclude on Sunday, December 3 in Hyderabad. All the matches will start at 7 pm IST.

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Venues

Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad are the five venues for the upcoming India vs Australia T20I series.

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Schedule

  • India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Thursday, November 23, Vizag

  • India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Sunday, November 26, Trivandrum

  • India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Tuesday, November 28, Guwahati

  • India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Friday, December 1, Nagpur

  • India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Sunday, December 3, Hyderabad

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Live Streaming

The India vs Australia T20I series will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema's app and website.

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Indian Team Update

The BCCI is yet to announce the team India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Earlier this month, news agency PTI reported that injured T20I captain Hardik Pandya is unlikely to be available for the Australia series as the star all-rounder will require more time to recover from his left-ankle ligament tear.

According to PTI sources in the BCCI, a more practical scenario for Hardik would be to get fit by the time the South Africa T20 series starts from December 10 in Durban.

"There is some time before Hardik can be declared fit and available for selection. It would be more practical for him to try and complete his rehabilitation with a possible 'RTP' (Return To Play) during SA series. It will certainly be NCA Sports science team's call," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that either Suryakumar Yadav, the designated vice-captain of the T20I side, or Asian Games gold-winning skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the side.

Seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the pace unit, which needs to be fresh for the South Africa Test series are likely to be rested.

Australia's Squad For T20I Series vs India

Eight members of Australia's squad which won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will remain in India for the five-match T20I series. The Aussies named their 15-member squad last month with keeper-batter Matthew Wade to lead the side.

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(With PTI inputs)

