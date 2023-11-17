What Is India's Record In ODI World Cup Finals?
The final against Australia will be India's fourth ODI World Cup final appearance since the inaugural edition in the year 1975.
Armed with a formidable batting unit and a strong bowling attack, India have stormed into their first ICC World Cup final in 12 years after winning 10 games on the trot, the latest being a 70-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Here is a look at India's unbeaten journey into the World Cup final.
Match 1: India beat Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai.
Match 2: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in New Delhi.
Match 3: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad.
Match 4: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Pune.
Match 5: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala.
Match 6: India beat England by 100 runs in Lucknow.
Match 7: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai.
Match 8: India beat South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata.]
Match 9: India beat The Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru.
Semifinal: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai.
The final against Australia will be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 2 PM IST onwards. This will be India's fourth ODI World Cup final appearance since the inaugural edition in the year 1975.
India's Record In ICC ODI World Cup Finals
In the previous three ODI World Cup finals they have played, the Indian team has succeeded twice in winning the title. India won their first World Cup in the year 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev and then 28 years later in 2011, they won it again under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. India lost to Australia in the World Cup final in 2003.
India In World Cup Final 1983
The Indian team under Kapil Dev's captainship defeated the mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the final to clinch the World Cup trophy on June 25, 1983. Mohinder Amarnath won the player of the match award for his contribution of 26 runs with the bat and 3 wickets with the ball.
India In World Cup Final 2003
The Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly lost to Australia in the final of the 2003 World Cup at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Chasing a mammoth target of 360, the Indian team was bowled out for 234 inside 40 overs.
Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the player of the match for this outstanding knock of 140* in 121 deliveries.
India In World Cup Final 2011
In the 2011 ODI World Cup Final, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mahela Jayawardene's unbeaten 103 went in vain as India hunted down 275 with Gautam Gambhir setting up the chase with a 97-run knock before skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off in style, smashing Nuwan Kulasekara for the winning six in his unbeaten 91.
Ravi Shastri's Message To Indian Team
India will be overwhelming favourites in the upcoming World Cup final against Australia, the team's former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday while urging the hosts to stick to their game plans.
On the sidelines of an event in the city, Shastri spoke on India's approach in the title clash saying they do not need to do anything different.
"I think they will be relaxed. They are playing at home and it's a very experienced side. And they don't need to do anything different. The way they have played.... it will be around the way they had left in the last game. They should be holding that cup very soon. India will win the World Cup. They will start as favourites in the final. They have played outstandingly well," Shastri said.
(With PTI inputs)