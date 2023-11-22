What Happened During Brazil vs Argentina At World Cup Qualifier Match?
A massive clash broke out between police and visiting fans at Maracana Stadium on Tuesday at the start of World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi accused the Brazilian police of brutality as the match was delayed by half an hour.
What Happened During Brazil vs Argentina Match?
During the national anthems, a clash erupted between Brazilian and Argentinian supporters behind one of the goals. The skirmish escalated, leading the police to intervene with drawn batons, resulting in chaos. In response, some Argentina fans tore up seats and hurled them at the officers, causing panic among other spectators who sought refuge on the pitch.
The violent pre-match incident, starting shortly after the national anthems, stalled the start for 27 minutes. Argentina, led by Messi, headed to the locker rooms for 22 minutes. At least one fan left the stadium bleeding from his head.
Rio Police said they had arrested eight people due to the brawl. The aggression between fans was reflected on the field in the first 20 minutes of the encounter; the referee gave fouls against Brazil during that time. The tension eased and allowed Argentina to avoid direct confrontation.
What Did The Players Say?
In a pitchside television interview, Messi said that it was bad since they all saw how the police were beating people and which is why they went to the locker room because he felt it was the best way to calm everything down.
Brazil captain Marquinhos said that they were worried about the families, women and children
Brazil vs Argentina: Match Result
Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in a heated 2026 World Cup qualifying clash. Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Argentina after a brawl between fans that delayed the start of the game. The World Cup champions inflicted the first home defeat on Brazil ever in World Cup qualifying. It was Brazil's third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament - another negative mark for new coach Fernando Diniz.
Messi left the pitch in the 78th minute amid a mixture of jeers and applause from Brazil fans. Argentina lead the 10-team South American qualifying competition with 15 points from six matches, followed by Uruguay on 13 and Colombia.
