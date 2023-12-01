West Indies vs England: Date & Time, WI vs ENG Live Streaming Details
The last time England toured West Indies was in 2019, the same year in which they became the ODI World Cup champions.
England Tour Of West Indies, 2023: After the hits and blitz of the ICC Cricket World Cup, it is now time for the International Men's cricket teams to focus on the next biggest competition - the T20 World Cup in 2024. But before that, these teams will be involved in several bilateral series which will help them prepare for the competition next year. One such bilateral series that will begin soon is the England vs West Indies ODI and T20 series.
England will travel to West Indies to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20s over 20 days in December. Both these teams will come into this series with mixed & yet same fortunes. The home team and two-time World Cup winners WI failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup, whereas England who were the defending champions had a miserable outing and were knocked out of the tournament way before the end of league stage games.
Both these teams would now look to forget the last month and focus on the upcoming series and end the year on a positive note.
West Indies vs England ODI Series: Date and Time
The 1st match of the WI vs ENG ODI series will be played on Sunday, December 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).
West Indies vs England ODI Series: Schedule
The WI vs ENG 3 ODI series schedule is as follows:
Date: Sunday, December 3
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Date: Wednesday, December 6
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Date: Saturday, December 9
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados
How to watch West Indies vs England ODI Live in India?
Live streaming of the West Indies vs England ODI matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
There will be no live telecast of the West Indies vs England ODI matches on any TV channel in India.
West Indies vs England ODI Series: Squads
West Indies 15-member Squad:
Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas
West Indies team will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope with pacer Alzarri Joseph named vice-captain of the Caribbean side. Sherfane Rutherford and Matthew Forde are the two uncapped players added to the West Indies ODI squad.
England 15-member Squad:
Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, John Turner
Jos Butler will continue to lead England after the disappointing World Cup campaign and will be joined by five players (Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse) from the squad that represented England at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India. John Turner is the only uncapped player included in the England ODI squad.
West Indies vs England ODI Head-To-Head Record
England have an edge over West Indies in the ODI head-to-head record, winning 52 of the 102 matches played between these two sides.
Matches played: 102
West Indies won: 44
England won: 52
No Result: 6
The last time these two sides met in a ODI match was in the 2019 World Cup which England won quite comfortably by 8 wickets with 101 balls remaining. Joe Root who scored a century and bagged two wickets was the player of the match.
The last time England toured West Indies was also in 2019 which saw the 5 match ODI series end in a 2-2 draw with England winning the 1st and 4th ODI whereas West Indies won the 2nd and 5th ODI, with the 3rd ODI getting washed out due to rain.