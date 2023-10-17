WBBL 2023: Dates, Full Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming and More

WBBL 2023: The ninth season of the Women's Big Bash League is all set to start this week. The 59-match T20 tournament will be played across 14 venues in Australia.

For the first time in the tournament's history, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host stand-alone regular reason matches, according to a report in Fox Sports.

As per the report, Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues said that scheduling WBBL games in top-tier venues was essential to the competition’s evolution

“The core of the WBBL sits in those iconic venues like North Sydney Oval and Allan Border Field, so the WBBL will continue to be played there long term, but the opportunity to put on some big events is exciting for us,” Dobson was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian player that will feature in the WBBL Season 9.

A total of 18 Indian players, including Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, among others figured in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League overseas draft but only Harmanpreet got picked.

Placed in the platinum category, Harmanpreet was retained by the Melbourne Renegades along with Hayley Matthews of the West Indies.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League.