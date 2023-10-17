WBBL 2023: Dates, Full Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming and More
Here's all you need to know ahead of the start of the 9th season of the Women's Big Bash League.
WBBL 2023: The ninth season of the Women's Big Bash League is all set to start this week. The 59-match T20 tournament will be played across 14 venues in Australia.
For the first time in the tournament's history, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host stand-alone regular reason matches, according to a report in Fox Sports.
As per the report, Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues said that scheduling WBBL games in top-tier venues was essential to the competition’s evolution
“The core of the WBBL sits in those iconic venues like North Sydney Oval and Allan Border Field, so the WBBL will continue to be played there long term, but the opportunity to put on some big events is exciting for us,” Dobson was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.
Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian player that will feature in the WBBL Season 9.
A total of 18 Indian players, including Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, among others figured in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League overseas draft but only Harmanpreet got picked.
Placed in the platinum category, Harmanpreet was retained by the Melbourne Renegades along with Hayley Matthews of the West Indies.
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League.
WBBL 2023: Dates
The 9th season of the WBBL will begin on October 19 and conclude with the final on December 2.
WBBL 2023: Full Schedule And Fixtures
WBBL 2023: Teams And Format
The teams participating in the WBBL 09 are:
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
Perch Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
Each club will play 14 group-stage matches. The team that will remain on top of the points table after these matches will directly qualify for the final.
The third and the fourth-placed teams will play the Eliminator. The winner of the Eliminator will then face off against the team that finished second on the points table in the Challenger match. The winner of the Challenger will go through the final.
WBBL 2023: Venues
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Junction Oval, Melbourne
University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
WACA Ground, Perth
Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Casey Fields No. 4, Melbourne
Jubilee Park, Melbourne
Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
MCG, Melbourne
SCG, Sydney
WBBL 2023: Live Telecast And Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will broadcast the WBBL live in India while all the matches will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.
WBBL 2023: Full Squads
1. Adelaide Strikers: Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt.
2. Brisbane Heat: Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr*, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez. Replacement player: Sarah Glenn.
3. Hobart Hurricanes: Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani.
4. Melbourne Renegades: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb.
5. Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland.
6. Perch Scorchers: Sophie Devine, Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.
7. Sydney Sixers: Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Gabby Sutcliffe, Chloe Tryon.
8. Sydney Thunder: Sam Bates, Lauren Bell, Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp, Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson. Replacement overseas player: Chamari Athapaththu.