WATCH: Video Of MS Dhoni's Bike And Car Collection Shared By Venkatesh Prasad Goes Viral
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes is well known. His Instagram page is filled with pictures of vintage and sports bikes.
Now, a video shared by former pacer Venkatesh Prasad reveals the massive collection of Dhoni's bikes and cars at his house in Ranchi.
Sharing the video, Prasad said that Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is "one of the craziest" he has seen in person. "A great achiever and a even more incredible person," Prasad said.
"Just blown away by the man and his passion," he added.
One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023
Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz
In the near 2-minute video, Prasad said it feels "amazing" to be in Ranchi and it was his fourth time visiting the city.
"This place is crazy," he said adding that the place can be a "bike showroom."
Former India cricketer Sunil Joshi was also present at MS Dhoni's house along with Prasad.
"Not the first time in Ranchi but first time with the legend. You can’t explain about this whole set-up,” Joshi said.
As per media reports, the video was recorded by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi.
Here is how netizens reacted after looking at MS Dhoni's collection:
