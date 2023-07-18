WATCH: Video Of MS Dhoni's Bike And Car Collection Shared By Venkatesh Prasad Goes Viral

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes is well known. His Instagram page is filled with pictures of vintage and sports bikes.

Now, a video shared by former pacer Venkatesh Prasad reveals the massive collection of Dhoni's bikes and cars at his house in Ranchi.

Sharing the video, Prasad said that Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is "one of the craziest" he has seen in person. "A great achiever and a even more incredible person," Prasad said.

"Just blown away by the man and his passion," he added.