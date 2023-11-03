WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Announces Winner Of Best Fielder Award After IND vs SL; Team Celebrates
India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday posted the much awaited video of the medal ceremony in the dressing room after the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.
Shreyas Iyer once again clinched the esteemed honour and it was announced by none other than Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.
The award for the standout dressing room fielder has turned into a significant occasion for both the Indian cricket team and its supporters.
Previously, the award has been shared among several players, including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. The ceremony is conducted by India's fielding coach T Dilip who has been innovative in revealing the fielder of the match.
World Cup 2023: India Vs Sri Lanka Match Report
Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.
Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters -- Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) -- could reach double digits.
Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8. Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India's batting.
Ravindra Jadeja's 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.
Captain Rohit Sharma was delighted to see his side achieving the goal of reaching the last four stage with clinical perfection.
“I am very happy that we have officially qualified now (for the semis). When we started off in Chennai, this was our goal – to qualify first for the semis and obviously in the final," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.
“The way we approached these seven games, it was quite clinical. Everyone put in the effort and a lot of individuals have put their hand up.”
India’s next match is against South Africa and Rohit said his team is ready for the in-form Proteas.
“They (South Africa) are playing some good cricket, and so are we. It's going to be a great spectacle for the people out there and people of Kolkata are going to enjoy that game,” he signed off.
