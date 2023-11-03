WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Announces Winner Of Best Fielder Award After IND vs SL; Team Celebrates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday posted the much awaited video of the medal ceremony in the dressing room after the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer once again clinched the esteemed honour and it was announced by none other than Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The award for the standout dressing room fielder has turned into a significant occasion for both the Indian cricket team and its supporters.

Previously, the award has been shared among several players, including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. The ceremony is conducted by India's fielding coach T Dilip who has been innovative in revealing the fielder of the match.