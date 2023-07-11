WATCH: Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter in Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane's Press Conference
The banter ended after drizzle forced Rohit Sharma to scoot away from the spot, who was then joined by a laughing Rahane.
Team India will take on the West Indies in a two-match Test series starting July 12. The matches will be a part of the new World Test Championship cycle.
Ahead of the first Test, the BCCI on Tuesday shared a video where Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in a playful mood during a recent training session in Dominica where vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was answering queries in a press conference.
Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma's Fun Video
In the video, Rahane said that he still has a lot of cricket ahead of him and age is not a deterrent and that he "is still young" to which Rohit Sharma burst into peals of laughter.
Later, Sharma turned reporter for Rahane and asked the latter about his thoughts on batting in the Caribbean and a message for the youngsters in the team.
Rahane, who made a comeback into the Test team during the World Test Championship final last month said that his message for all youngsters is that it is necessary to have patience as a batsman.
Watch The Video Here:
When #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 turned reporter in Vice-Captain @ajinkyarahane88's press conference ð
What do you make of the questions ð¤ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/VCEbrLfxrq
India Tour of West Indies
The Indian team will travel to the West Indies to play a full fledged series scheduled to be played from July 12 to August 13, 2023. The tour consists of two Test matches, three One Day International (ODI) matches, and five Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.
The Test matches will be played in Roseau, Dominica and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
The ODI matches will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados and Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
The T20I matches will be played in Florida, United States and in Antigua and Barbuda.