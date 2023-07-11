WATCH: Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter in Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane's Press Conference

In the video, Rahane said that he still has a lot of cricket ahead of him and age is not a deterrent and that he "is still young" to which Rohit Sharma burst into peals of laughter.

Later, Sharma turned reporter for Rahane and asked the latter about his thoughts on batting in the Caribbean and a message for the youngsters in the team.

Rahane, who made a comeback into the Test team during the World Test Championship final last month said that his message for all youngsters is that it is necessary to have patience as a batsman.

The banter ended after drizzle forced Rohit Sharma to scoot away from the spot, who was then joined by a laughing Rahane.