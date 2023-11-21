WATCH: PM Modi Meets Indian Team In Dressing Room After World Cup 2023 Final Loss
PM Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami and spoke with other members of the team.
Disappointed after losing the ODI World Cup trophy match on Sunday night, the Indian cricket team had the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his commiserations.
PM Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and also spoke with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and other members of the team. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah.
News agency PTI on Tuesday shared a video of PM Modi meeting the Indian team. In the video, PM Modi is seen holding skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's hands and asking them to smile as the nation is watching them. PM Modi also invited the Indian team to visit him in New Delhi.
WATCH: PM Modi Meets Indian Cricket Team
VIDEO | When PM Modi met Team India cricketers in their dressing room after the Indian side lost the #ICCWorldCup2023 final against Australia on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4BV9hfs40G— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023
On Monday, the cricketers took to social media to reveal about their meeting with the PM.
We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodiâs visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023
Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5— ð¸ððððððð ððððð (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023
PM Modi had also posted a message for the Indian team on social media.
"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he wrote on X on Sunday night.
(With PTI inputs)