WATCH: PM Modi Meets Indian Team In Dressing Room After World Cup 2023 Final Loss
WATCH: PM Modi Meets Indian Team In Dressing Room After World Cup 2023 Final Loss

PM Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami and spoke with other members of the team.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Screengrab from video shared by PMO</p></div>
Image Source: Screengrab from video shared by PMO

Disappointed after losing the ODI World Cup trophy match on Sunday night, the Indian cricket team had the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his commiserations.

PM Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and also spoke with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and other members of the team. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah.

News agency PTI on Tuesday shared a video of PM Modi meeting the Indian team. In the video, PM Modi is seen holding skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's hands and asking them to smile as the nation is watching them. PM Modi also invited the Indian team to visit him in New Delhi.

WATCH: PM Modi Meets Indian Cricket Team

On Monday, the cricketers took to social media to reveal about their meeting with the PM.

PM Modi had also posted a message for the Indian team on social media.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he wrote on X on Sunday night.

(With PTI inputs)

