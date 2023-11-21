WATCH: PM Modi Meets Indian Team In Dressing Room After World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Disappointed after losing the ODI World Cup trophy match on Sunday night, the Indian cricket team had the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his commiserations.

PM Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and also spoke with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and other members of the team. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah.

News agency PTI on Tuesday shared a video of PM Modi meeting the Indian team. In the video, PM Modi is seen holding skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's hands and asking them to smile as the nation is watching them. PM Modi also invited the Indian team to visit him in New Delhi.