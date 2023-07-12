Watch | Playful Ashes Banter Between Anthony Albanese & Rishi Sunak During 2023 Vilnius Summit

Both leaders got together to discuss progress around various aspects including AUKUS (trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), technology transfer, the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement and the economic challenges that lie ahead.

What followed after some serious conversations was a little playful banter which started when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pulled out a paper with the current Ashes 2023 series standings, showing Australia leading the series by 2-1.

As laughter filled the room, UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came with a befitting reply showing a photo of England's celebration after their comeback win in the 3rd test match.

As both leaders posted for the photo ops, Anthony Albanese followed it up by pulling out the infamous photo when England batsman Jonny Bairstow was run-out for his casual walk-out-of-the-crease moment.

Australian Prime Minister could also be heard saying that 'This is going to be really provocative' when dishing out the photo in front of the media.

Taking it as banter, Rishi Sunak who could not hold back his laugh and replied in a cheeky way by saying "I am sorry, I didn't bring my sandpaper with me", referring to the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal which rocked the Australian Cricket world.