Watch | Playful Ashes Banter Between Anthony Albanese & Rishi Sunak During 2023 Vilnius Summit
The banter was around the recent controversy surrounding the Jonny Bairstow run out which happened in the 2nd Ashes test match.
The 2023 Vilnius Summit is an ongoing NATO summit that began on 11 July 2023, in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.
The main reason behind scheduling this event was the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Around 40 heads of state and up to 150 other high-ranking officials are expected to attend the summit.
Many world leaders, country delegates and representatives arrived in Vilnius to attend the 2023 Nato Summit. Among them were Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Watch: Ashes Banter Reaches Politics
Both leaders got together to discuss progress around various aspects including AUKUS (trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), technology transfer, the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement and the economic challenges that lie ahead.
What followed after some serious conversations was a little playful banter which started when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pulled out a paper with the current Ashes 2023 series standings, showing Australia leading the series by 2-1.
As laughter filled the room, UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came with a befitting reply showing a photo of England's celebration after their comeback win in the 3rd test match.
As both leaders posted for the photo ops, Anthony Albanese followed it up by pulling out the infamous photo when England batsman Jonny Bairstow was run-out for his casual walk-out-of-the-crease moment.
Australian Prime Minister could also be heard saying that 'This is going to be really provocative' when dishing out the photo in front of the media.
Taking it as banter, Rishi Sunak who could not hold back his laugh and replied in a cheeky way by saying "I am sorry, I didn't bring my sandpaper with me", referring to the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal which rocked the Australian Cricket world.
Ashes 2023 Controversy
The Ashes 2023 series was lit up after the controversy surrounding the run out incident of Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the 2nd Ashes test. The manner of dismissal started a heated debate around the 'spirit of cricket' & 'rules of the game' with both fans and ex-cricketers from both sides throwing barbs to justify or dismiss the manner of dismissal.
Back then as well, the leaders of both nations decided to get involved in the frenzy and backed their teams and their positions over the incident.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to Twitter and wrote:
"I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious"
Rishi Sunak didn't comment directly on the incident but as reported by 'The Guardian' his spokesperson did mention that,
"the PM agrees with Ben Stokes. He wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did. Their action wasn't in the spirit of the game"
Ashes 2023 Test Series
As for the series, the attention now turns to the crucial 4th test match between these two sides which will take place on July 19 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. A positive result of this match will decide the fate of the series, a win for Australia would mean the Ashes Urn will be theirs but a win for England would mean a scoreline of 2-2 with the final test being the decider of one of the most riveting Ashes Test series of all time.