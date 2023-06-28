WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Carries Pitch Invader Off The Field During ENG vs AUS 2nd Test; R Ashwin Reacts

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on the opening day of the 2nd England vs Australia Ashes Test at Lord's after climate change protesters invaded the pitch and halted the play briefly.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, before the start of the second over, two men wearing 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirts ran from the Grand Stand towards the pitch.

David Warner along with England captain Ben Stokes intercepted a protester who dumped his stash of fluorescent powder near the Nursery End's run-up, cricket.com.au said.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow picked up the other protestor and lifted him off the pitch. The protestors failed to do any damage to the playing surface.