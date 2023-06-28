WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Carries Pitch Invader Off The Field During ENG vs AUS 2nd Test; R Ashwin Reacts
Before the start of the second over, two men wearing 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirts ran from the Grand Stand towards the pitch.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed on the opening day of the 2nd England vs Australia Ashes Test at Lord's after climate change protesters invaded the pitch and halted the play briefly.
David Warner along with England captain Ben Stokes intercepted a protester who dumped his stash of fluorescent powder near the Nursery End's run-up, cricket.com.au said.
England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow picked up the other protestor and lifted him off the pitch. The protestors failed to do any damage to the playing surface.
ENG vs AUS: Play Halted On Day 1
The visuals of Bairstow picking up a protestor have gone viral on social media. Team India cricketer R Ashwin took to Twitter and shared a clip of the dramatic scene from Lord's.
"Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already," Ashwin tweeted along with a couple of laughing emojis.
England vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test
England won the toss on Wednesday and opted to bowl first at the Lord's. At the time of publishing the article, Australia were 25-0 in 10 overs.
Australia made one change to their playing XI by including Mitchell Starc in place of Scott Boland. For England, seamer Joshua Tongue is playing instead of Moeen Ali.
Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson