WATCH: Angelo Mathews Records A Hat-Trick In Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023: Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews helped his team, the Northern Warriors, defend a total of 103 by picking up a last-over hat-trick on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Morrisville Samp Army led by England all-rounder Moeen Ali needed 19 off the last over when Warriors captain Mathews decided to the take onus on himself to bowl the crucial over. He took the key wickets of Moeen Ali, Basil Hameed and Qais Ahmad and ensured his team won the game by 9 runs.

Angelo Mathews became the 7th player in the history of Abu Dhabi T10 League to record a hat-trick. The first hat-trick was registered by Shahid Afridi in 2017, in the inaugural season. Pakistan's Aamer Yamin, India’s Pravin Tambe, South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, West Indies’ Oshane Thomas, and England’s Adil Rashid were the other players to bag hat-tricks in this competition.