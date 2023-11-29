WATCH: Angelo Mathews Records A Hat-Trick In Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023
The Sri Lankan all-rounder was recently announced as the captain of his T10 side, Northern Warriors.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023: Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews helped his team, the Northern Warriors, defend a total of 103 by picking up a last-over hat-trick on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
Morrisville Samp Army led by England all-rounder Moeen Ali needed 19 off the last over when Warriors captain Mathews decided to the take onus on himself to bowl the crucial over. He took the key wickets of Moeen Ali, Basil Hameed and Qais Ahmad and ensured his team won the game by 9 runs.
Angelo Mathews became the 7th player in the history of Abu Dhabi T10 League to record a hat-trick. The first hat-trick was registered by Shahid Afridi in 2017, in the inaugural season. Pakistan's Aamer Yamin, India’s Pravin Tambe, South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, West Indies’ Oshane Thomas, and England’s Adil Rashid were the other players to bag hat-tricks in this competition.
Watch: Mathews Hat Trick
Cricket World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews
Mathews had been in the news recently during the ICC World Cup 2023 for his controversial 'timed-out dismissal against Bangladesh which received a lot of backlash from fans and cricketing fraternity worldwide.
A lot of controversy erupted during and after the game with Mathews and Shakib both trading verbal blows over the bizarre incident.
WATCH: Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be 'Timed Out' In International Cricket History
On top of this, Sri Lanka had a miserable outing in the 2023 edition of Cricket World Cup after registering only 2 wins in their 9 games played. Sri Lanka finished 9th, a place above Netherlands and also missed out on a chance to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.