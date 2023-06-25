Wanindu Hasaranga Equals 33-Year-Old World Record Held By This Bowler, Check Details Here
The only other bowler to achieve the feat was a legendary fast bowler who also belongs to an Asian country.
Sri-Lanka's premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga created history on Sunday during their match against Ireland in the on-going Cricket World Cup Qualifiers tournament in Zimbabwe. He became only the second bowler ever in the history of ODI cricket to take three consecutive fifers (five-wicket hauls).
Sri Lanka registered an emphatic 133-run win to end Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the 50-over Cricket World Cup which will be held in India later this year.
Put into bat by Ireland, Sri Lanka piled on 325 runs in 50 overs, thanks to a superb ton by Dimuth Karunaratne (who himself scored a third consecutive 50+ score in the tournament).
Ireland who needed a win to stay alive in the tournament were bundled out for 192 runs in just 31 overs. And once again it was Wanindu Hasaranga who demolished Ireland's batting with a five-wicket haul (10-0-79-5). Hasaranga now has 16 wickets to his name after just three matches in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.
In doing so, he matched the record set by Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis who was the only bowler before Hasaranga who had three consecutive five-wicket hauls in the ODI format.
Waqar Younis achieved this same feat in the year 1990 when he took three five-wicket hauls against New Zealand and West Indies. He produced figures of 5/11 and 5/16 against the New Zealanders and 5/52 against the West Indies team.
CWC Qualifiers 2023
Sri lanka who are in Group B have qualified for the Super Six stage. So far, Sri Lanka along with Scotland and Zimbabwe are the only teams to have a 100% win record with three wins in three matches.
Sri Lanka will now face Scotland on June 27 in a crucial fixture that will help decide which team will carry two more crucial points to the Super Six stage.
Tap on the link to check Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Six Stage Schedule, Qualified teams and more