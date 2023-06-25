Wanindu Hasaranga Equals 33-Year-Old World Record Held By This Bowler, Check Details Here

Put into bat by Ireland, Sri Lanka piled on 325 runs in 50 overs, thanks to a superb ton by Dimuth Karunaratne (who himself scored a third consecutive 50+ score in the tournament).

Ireland who needed a win to stay alive in the tournament were bundled out for 192 runs in just 31 overs. And once again it was Wanindu Hasaranga who demolished Ireland's batting with a five-wicket haul (10-0-79-5). Hasaranga now has 16 wickets to his name after just three matches in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

In doing so, he matched the record set by Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis who was the only bowler before Hasaranga who had three consecutive five-wicket hauls in the ODI format.

Waqar Younis achieved this same feat in the year 1990 when he took three five-wicket hauls against New Zealand and West Indies. He produced figures of 5/11 and 5/16 against the New Zealanders and 5/52 against the West Indies team.