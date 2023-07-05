Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Members Of Team India Meet Sir Garfield Sobers; WATCH Video

Indian cricket team has arrived in Barbados to prepare for the upcoming all-format series against the West Indies.

The series starts with the 1st Test, which will be played in Roseau starting July 12.

BCCI has shared a clip of Team India meeting legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados.

In the video, skipper of the Indian team Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill among others can be seen interacting with Sobers.

Rahul Dravid is also seen introducing the team members to the former all-rounder.