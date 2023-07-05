Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Members Of Team India Meet Sir Garfield Sobers; WATCH Video
The India vs West Indies series starts with the 1st Test which will be played in Roseau starting July 12.
Indian cricket team has arrived in Barbados to prepare for the upcoming all-format series against the West Indies.
BCCI has shared a clip of Team India meeting legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados.
In the video, skipper of the Indian team Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill among others can be seen interacting with Sobers.
Rahul Dravid is also seen introducing the team members to the former all-rounder.
Sobers, 86, played 93 Test matches for the West Indies from 1954 to 1974 and scored 8032 runs at an average of 57.78. He scored 26 centuries with a career-best score of 365.
He also picked up 235 wickets at an average of 34.04
Meanwhile, the Test series will be a part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.
India's Test Squad For West Indies 2023
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
Cricket West Indies has announced a 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test Series against India in the Caribbean.
