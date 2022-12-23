US Open Cup Bans Salt Bae; FIFA To Take Action Against Him For His Antics At World Cup

At the FIFA World Cup Final, videos and photos showed him mingling with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France. Salt Bae, himself shared some of the photos and videos. However, a video has resurfaced where he was trying to grab the arm of visibily-annoyed captain Lionel Messi on the field to get his attention. Salt Bae is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and was a regular guest of FIFA with VIP access during the World Cup.