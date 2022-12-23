US Open Cup Bans Salt Bae; FIFA To Take Action Against Him For His Antics At World Cup
After his annoying antics at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Salt Bae has been banned by US Open Cup Bans. FIFA also to take action
Turkish chef Nusr-et Gokce who is better known as 'Salt Bae', has been banned from the US Open Cup final. The decision was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the US open cup. The ban comes after FIFA World Cup final when Salt Bae was seen hanging around Argentinian players, almost forcefully with some. Football fans across the world were angry after Salt Bae caused commotion at the FIFA World Cup celebrations and broke a key FIFA rule.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, commonly known as the U.S. Open Cup was founded in 1914. It is the oldest and most prestigious soccer tournament in America.
FIFA to take appropriate internal action
At the FIFA World Cup Final, videos and photos showed him mingling with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France. Salt Bae, himself shared some of the photos and videos. However, a video has resurfaced where he was trying to grab the arm of visibily-annoyed captain Lionel Messi on the field to get his attention. Salt Bae is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and was a regular guest of FIFA with VIP access during the World Cup.
In one photo, Salt Bae had held the World Cup and was also seen biting a medal. FIFA described the trophy as "a priceless icon" which "can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state."
The world soccer body said, "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on Dec. 18. The appropriate internal action will be taken."
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Top Goal Scorers