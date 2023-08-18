BQPrimeSportsUS Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule, Squads, Teams & How To Watch
ADVERTISEMENT

US Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule, Squads, Teams & How To Watch

The T10 tournament will take place in Lauderhill, Florida from August 18-27.

18 Aug 2023, 9:12 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
US Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule, Squads, Teams & How To Watch

US Masters T10 2023 League: The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league is being modeled around the blockbuster local T10 leagues. One of the most famous of these T10 leagues is the Abu Dhabi T10 League. US Masters T10 is organized under the guidance of the US Cricket and T Ten Sports Management.

The Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida will be the venue for the 2023 US Masters T10 tournament, which will begin on August 18.

The league will have six teams representing major U.S. cities. The 25-match tournament which will begin on Friday, August 18 and end on Sunday, August 27.

The tournament will feature legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format and young stars who will soon begin their careers in the sport.

US Masters T10 League 2023: Teams

Here are the six teams which are participating in the US Masters T10 2023 league.

  • Atlanta Riders

  • California Knights

  • Morrisville Unity

  • New Jersey Tritons

  • Texas Chargers

  • New York Warriors

US Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule

The schedule comprises 21 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.

Time is IST

US Masters T10 League 2023 Squads

Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in US Masters T10 League 2023.

  • Atlanta Riders

Robin Uthappa, David Hussey, Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Farhad Raza, Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Chaturanga de Silva, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Junaid Siddique, Amila Aponso, Hamilton Masakadza.

  • California Knights

Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Sudeep Tyagi, Jesal Karia, Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo.

  • Morrisville Unity

Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Rahul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Vikas Tokas, Chris Gayle, Kevin O’Brien, Makhaya Ntini, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Andries Gous, Najaf Shah, Angelo Perera, Dane Piedt, Dilshan Munaweera, Nuwan Kulasekara.

  • New Jersey Tritons

Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Bishnoi, Bipul Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Chris Barnwell, Tim Ambrose, Monty Panesar.

  • New York Warriors

Munaf Patel, Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Cody Chetty, Dhammika Prasad.

  • Texas Chargers

Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Ross Taylor, Isuru Udana, Paul Adams, Thisara Perera, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul, Upul Tharanga, Jeevan Mendis, Phil Mustard.

US Masters T10 League 2023 International Broadcasters List

Here is the list of countries and broadcasting channels where fans can watch live action of the US Masters T10 league.

  • USA and Canada - Willow Xtra

  • Pakistan - Geo TV and PTV Network

  • Zimbabwe - ZTN Prime

  • Bangladesh - T Sports

  • South Africa - SABC

  • UAE - CineBlitz

  • Caribbean - SportsMax

Where to Watch US Masters T10 League 2023 Live on TV in India?

All matches of the US Masters T10 League 2023 will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels in India.

Where to Watch US Masters T10 League 2023 Live online in India?

Live streaming of the US Masters T10 League 2023 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

More About US Masters T10 League 2023

The US Masters T10 has been brought to life by Ritesh Patel (CEO of SAMP Group) & Shahji Ul Mulk (Chairman of T- Ten Global Sports).

The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League was launched in the United States of America in Dallas by T Ten Global Sports on May 8.

The tournament will feature legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format and young stars who will soon begin their careers in the sport.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT