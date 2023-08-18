US Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule, Squads, Teams & How To Watch
The T10 tournament will take place in Lauderhill, Florida from August 18-27.
US Masters T10 2023 League: The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league is being modeled around the blockbuster local T10 leagues. One of the most famous of these T10 leagues is the Abu Dhabi T10 League. US Masters T10 is organized under the guidance of the US Cricket and T Ten Sports Management.
The Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida will be the venue for the 2023 US Masters T10 tournament, which will begin on August 18.
The league will have six teams representing major U.S. cities. The 25-match tournament which will begin on Friday, August 18 and end on Sunday, August 27.
The tournament will feature legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format and young stars who will soon begin their careers in the sport.
US Masters T10 League 2023: Teams
Here are the six teams which are participating in the US Masters T10 2023 league.
Atlanta Riders
California Knights
Morrisville Unity
New Jersey Tritons
Texas Chargers
New York Warriors
US Masters T10 League 2023: Schedule
The schedule comprises 21 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Time is IST
US Masters T10 League 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in US Masters T10 League 2023.
Atlanta Riders
Robin Uthappa, David Hussey, Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Farhad Raza, Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Chaturanga de Silva, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Junaid Siddique, Amila Aponso, Hamilton Masakadza.
California Knights
Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Sudeep Tyagi, Jesal Karia, Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo.
Morrisville Unity
Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Rahul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Vikas Tokas, Chris Gayle, Kevin O’Brien, Makhaya Ntini, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Andries Gous, Najaf Shah, Angelo Perera, Dane Piedt, Dilshan Munaweera, Nuwan Kulasekara.
New Jersey Tritons
Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Bishnoi, Bipul Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Chris Barnwell, Tim Ambrose, Monty Panesar.
New York Warriors
Munaf Patel, Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Cody Chetty, Dhammika Prasad.
Texas Chargers
Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Ross Taylor, Isuru Udana, Paul Adams, Thisara Perera, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul, Upul Tharanga, Jeevan Mendis, Phil Mustard.
US Masters T10 League 2023 International Broadcasters List
Here is the list of countries and broadcasting channels where fans can watch live action of the US Masters T10 league.
USA and Canada - Willow Xtra
Pakistan - Geo TV and PTV Network
Zimbabwe - ZTN Prime
Bangladesh - T Sports
South Africa - SABC
UAE - CineBlitz
Caribbean - SportsMax
ð superstars deserve a ð audience ð— US Masters T10 (@USMastersT10) August 15, 2023
Check out where you can catch the inaugural season of the #USMastersT10 ðºð¸ from your part of the ðºï¸#CricketsFastestFormat #T10League pic.twitter.com/4wgD4EZ4k2
Where to Watch US Masters T10 League 2023 Live on TV in India?
All matches of the US Masters T10 League 2023 will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels in India.
Where to Watch US Masters T10 League 2023 Live online in India?
Live streaming of the US Masters T10 League 2023 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
More About US Masters T10 League 2023
The US Masters T10 has been brought to life by Ritesh Patel (CEO of SAMP Group) & Shahji Ul Mulk (Chairman of T- Ten Global Sports).
The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League was launched in the United States of America in Dallas by T Ten Global Sports on May 8.
The tournament will feature legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format and young stars who will soon begin their careers in the sport.