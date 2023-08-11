US Masters T10 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Where To Watch

2023 US Masters T10 League: The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league is being modeled around the blockbuster local T10 leagues. One of the most famous of these T10 leagues is the Abu Dhabi T10 League. US Masters T10 is organized under the guidance of the US Cricket and T Ten Sports Management.

The Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida will be the venue for the 2023 US Masters T10 tournament, which will begin on August 18.

The league will have six teams representing major U.S. cities. The 25-match tournament which will begin on Friday, August 18 and end on Sunday, August 27.

The tournament will feature legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format and young stars who will soon begin their careers in the sport.