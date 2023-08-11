US Masters T10 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Where To Watch
The tournament will take place in Lauderhill, Florida from August 18-27
2023 US Masters T10 League: The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league is being modeled around the blockbuster local T10 leagues. One of the most famous of these T10 leagues is the Abu Dhabi T10 League. US Masters T10 is organized under the guidance of the US Cricket and T Ten Sports Management.
The Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida will be the venue for the 2023 US Masters T10 tournament, which will begin on August 18.
The league will have six teams representing major U.S. cities. The 25-match tournament which will begin on Friday, August 18 and end on Sunday, August 27.
The tournament will feature legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format and young stars who will soon begin their careers in the sport.
US Masters T10 2023: Date And Match Timings
The US Masters T10 League 2023 will begin on Friday, August 18 with the final taking place on Sunday, August 27.
As per Indian standard time, the matches will begin at these times - 6:30 PM, 8:45 PM, and 10:45 PM
The tournament will cover a total of 25 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL). A total of six teams will play in the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 league, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
US Masters T10 2023: Teams
Here are the six teams which are participating in the US Masters T10 2023 league.
Atlanta Riders
California Knights
Morrisville Unity
New Jersey Tritons
Texas Chargers
New York Warriors
US Masters T10 2023: Schedule
The schedule comprises 21 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Time is IST
US Masters T10 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in US Masters T10.
Atlanta Riders
Robin Uthappa, David Hussey, Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Irfan, Dwayne Smith, Farhad Raza, Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Chaturanga de Silva, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Junaid Siddique, Amila Aponso, Hamilton Masakadza.
California Knights
Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Anureet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Sudeep Tyagi, Jesal Karia, Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo.
Morrisville Unity
Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Rahul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Vikas Tokas, Chris Gayle, Kevin O’Brien, Makhaya Ntini, Corey Anderson, Calvin Savage, Andries Gous, Najaf Shah, Angelo Perera, Dane Piedt, Dilshan Munaweera, Nuwan Kulasekara.
New Jersey Tritons
Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan, RP Singh, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Bishnoi, Bipul Sharma, Liam Plunkett, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Chris Barnwell, Tim Ambrose, Monty Panesar.
New York Warriors
Munaf Patel, Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Johan Botha, Kamran Akmal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Jonathan Carter, Umaid Asif, Sohail Khan, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins, Abdur Rehman, Cody Chetty, Dhammika Prasad.
Texas Chargers
Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Ross Taylor, Isuru Udana, Paul Adams, Thisara Perera, Neil Broom, Fidel Edwards, Umar Gul, Upul Tharanga, Jeevan Mendis, Phil Mustard.
US Masters T10 2023 International Broadcasters List
Here is the list of countries and broadcasting channels where fans can watch live action of the US Masters T10 league.
USA and Canada - Willow TV
Pakistan - Geo TV and PTV Network
South Africa - ZTN Prime and SABC
Bangladesh - T Sports
How to Watch US Masters T10 Live on TV in India?
All matches of the US Masters T10 2023 league will be broadcasted live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
How to Watch US Masters T10 Live online in India?
Live streaming of the US Masters T10 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
More About US Masters T10 League
The US Masters T10 has been brought to life by Ritesh Patel (CEO of SAMP Group) & Shahji Ul Mulk (Chairman of T- Ten Global Sports).
The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League was launched in the United States of America in Dallas by T Ten Global Sports on May 8.
