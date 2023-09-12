Updated Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours Points Table Ahead Of India vs Sri Lanka Clash

Asia Cup 2023: India will take on Sri Lanka in the 4th match of the Super Fours stage of the tournament on Tuesday.

In less than 18 hours after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs, Team India will take the field again at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match, the BCCI provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's injury.

"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).