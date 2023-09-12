Updated Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours Points Table Ahead Of India vs Sri Lanka Clash
In the two matches they have played in the Super Fours stage so far, Bangladesh have been beaten by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Asia Cup 2023: India will take on Sri Lanka in the 4th match of the Super Fours stage of the tournament on Tuesday.
In less than 18 hours after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs, Team India will take the field again at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Ahead of the match, the BCCI provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's injury.
"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan
Against Pakistan, Virat Kohli's supreme fitness was evident in his 47th ODI century while KL Rahul produced an equally engaging ton on comeback.
India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), who scored his sixth ODI hundred, pummelled a hapless Pakistan to submission.
Babar Azam-led team's chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them. This was India's biggest win in terms of runs against the cross-border neighbours.
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
In the two matches they have played in the Super Fours stage so far, Bangladesh have been beaten by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
In the first Super Fours match on September 6 in Lahore, Pakistan secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.
Haris Rauf (6-0-19-4) proved to be too quick for the Bangladeshi batters, who were also troubled relentlessly by Naseem Shah (5.4-0-34-3) after Shakib-Al-Hasan opted to bat.
Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for a paltry 193 in just 38.4 overs, despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls).
The target was never going to pose a problem for the hosts, who knocked it off in just 39.3 overs.
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
In the second Super Fours match, a sparkling 93 by Sadeera Samarawickrama that preceded a spirited bowling effort helped Sri Lanka overcome Bangladesh by 21 runs in Colombo on Saturday.
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (3/28), spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) and Matheesha Pathirana (3/58) were on the money with the ball as they bundled out Bangladesh for 236, after posting 257 for 9.
The visitors offered a hard fight through young Towhid Hridoy (82 off 97 balls, 7x4, 1x6) but the night did not have space for a one-man supershow.
Take a look at the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table so far:
Asia Cup 2023 Points Table After IND vs PAK Match
Asia Cup 2023: Remaining Super 4s Fixtures
Match 4 - India vs Sri Lanka, September 12, Colombo.
Match 5 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, September 14, Colombo.
Match 6 - India vs Bangladesh, September 15, Colombo.
Final - September 17, Colombo.
(With PTI inputs)