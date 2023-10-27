Upbeat Australia Look To Extend World Cup Domination Over Formidable New Zealand

Australia were cruising at 259 for no loss in the 34th over against Pakistan but added only 108 runs in the remaining 16 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

David Warner's (332 runs) two consecutive tons have taken him into top three among run-getters in this World Cup, but Australia would look for more consistency from middle order stars like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, whose brisk fifties against the Dutch have raised hopes of a complete revival.

Glenn Maxwell's fastest century in the tournament's history will do a world of good to the all-rounder who is coming back from a long lay-off. However, there will be some concerns over the form of Cameron Green, who is yet to fire. Mitchell Starc (7 wickets) has been a little wayward with his lines in the last two games, while Josh Hazlewood (6 wickets) too will look to tidy up things and so would captain Cummins (6 wickets).