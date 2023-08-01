The Hundred Women's Competition 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Details, Squads & More
The 2023 edition of The Hundred kicks off on August 1. Here's all you need to know about the 100-ball tournament.
The 2023 season of 'The Hundred' will be the third season of The Hundred, a professional 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales.
The inaugural season of 'The Hundred' was in 2021 which got delayed by a year due to Covid outbreak.
Like previous year, this year as well the league will be contested by eight teams representing different regions of England and Wales.
The current title-holders of The Hundred are Oval Invincibles who also won the tournament in 2021.
The Hundred Women's Competition 2023: Date And Time
The 100-ball tournament will begin on Monday, Aug 1, and will end with the final taking place on Sunday, August 27.
The starting time for the afternoon games will be 3:30/4:00 PM IST whereas starting time for evening fixtures will be 7:00/7:30 PM IST, except for the final which will be held at 6:45 PM IST.
The tournament will cover a total of 34 matches which will include - one eliminator and a final.
A total of eight teams will play in the 2023 edition of The Hundred, these teams will compete in a group-stage format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Each team will play four matches at home and four matches away. This includes one match against every other side in the competition and then a bonus match against their nearest regional rivals.
Once the league stage is completed, the top three teams will compete in the knockout stage to decide the champions. The second and third teams will then meet in a knockout fixture. The winner of the knockout game will then meet the team that finished top of the league in the final at Lord's cricket ground in London.
The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Teams
Here are the eight teams representing England and Wales in this year's The Hundred Women's Competition
Manchester Originals Women
Northern Superchargers Women
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Trent Rockets Women
Welsh Fire Women
London Spirit Women
Oval Invincibles Women
Southern Brave Women
The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Full Fixture list
The fixture list comprises 32 group-stage matches followed by 1 eliminator and a final.
all timings in IST
The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Squads
London Spirit
Heather Knight (C), Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Richa Ghosh, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan
Oval Invincibles
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizzie Scott, Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kira Chathli, Sophia Smale, Hannah Rainey, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper
Manchester Originals
Sophie Ecclestone (C), Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Liberty Heap, Phoebe Graham, Fi Morris, Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson
Birmingham Phoenix
Amy Jones (C), Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Sophie Devine, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Eve Jones, Abtaha Maqsood, Erin Burns, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely
Trent Rockets
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Kat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon, Josie Groves, Cassidy McCarthy, Naomi Dattani, Alexa Stonehouse, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith
Northern Superchargers
Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (C), Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Davidson-Richards, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Leah Dobson, Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall
Southern Brave
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Danni Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole (C), Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor
Welsh Fire
Tammy Beaumont (C), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Chloe Skelton, Kate Coppack
List of Indian Players Participating in The Hundred Women's Competition 2023
Jemimah Rodriques (Northern Superchargers)
Harmanpreeet Kaur (Trent Rockets)
Richa Ghosh (London Spirit)
Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave)
are the four Indians who are playing in the Hundred Women’s 2023.
Where to Watch The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Live On TV?
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting live matches of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 in India
Where to Watch The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 Live On Online?
The live streaming of The Hundred Women's Competition 2023 will be available on the SonyLiv app, its website and on FanCode in India.
