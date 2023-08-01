The Hundred Men's Competition 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Details, Squads & More

BQPrimeSportsThe Hundred Men's Competition 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Details, Squads & More
The 2023 edition of The Hundred kicks off on August 1. Here's all you need to know about the Men's edition of the 100-ball league.

01 Aug 2023, 8:52 PM IST
The 2023 season of 'The Hundred' will be the third season of The Hundred, a professional 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's teams located in major cities across England and Wales.

Like the previous year, this year as well the league will be contested by eight teams representing different regions of England and Wales.

The current title-holders of The Hundred are Trent Rockets who won the tournament in 2022. In 2021, it was the Southern Brave team that won the inaugural edition of The Hundred compeition.

The Hundred Men's Competition 2023: Date And Time

The 100-ball tournament will begin on Monday, Aug 1, and will end with the final taking place on Sunday, August 27.

The starting time for the evening games will be 7:00/7:30 PM IST whereas starting time for late evening fixtures will be 10:30/11:00 PM IST.

The tournament will cover a total of 34 matches which will include - one eliminator and a final.

A total of eight teams will play in the 2023 edition of The Hundred, these teams will compete in a group-stage format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Each team will play four matches at home and four matches away. This includes one match against every other side in the competition and then a bonus match against their nearest regional rivals.

Once the league stage is completed, the top three teams will compete in the knockout stage to decide the champions. The second and third teams will then meet in a knockout fixture. The winner of the knockout game will then meet the team that finished top of the league in the final at Lord's cricket ground in London.

The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 Teams

Here are the eight teams representing England and Wales in this year's The Hundred Men's Competition

  • Manchester Originals

  • Northern Superchargers

  • Birmingham Phoenix

  • Trent Rockets

  • Welsh Fire

  • London Spirit

  • Oval Invincibles

  • Southern Brave

The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 Full Fixture list

The fixture list comprises 32 group-stage matches followed by 1 eliminator and a final.

The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Squad

Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Shadab Khan, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Henry Brookes, Ben Duckett, Miles Hammond, Tanveer Sangha, Jamie Smith

London Spirit Squad

Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence (C), Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Wade, Dan Worrall, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Peppe

Manchester Originals Squad

Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Little, Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley, Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Usma Mir, Josh Tongue, Paul Walter, Ashton Turner

Northern Superchargers Squad

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (C), Callum Parkinson, Tom Banton, Bas de Leede, Ollie Robinson, Matthew Short, Reece Topley, David Wiese, Saif Zaib

Oval Invincibles Squad

Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (C), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Zak Chappell, Heinrich Klaasen, Spencer Johnson, Tom Lawes, Tawanda Muyeye, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Sowter, Ross Whiteley, Adam Zampa

Southern Brave Squad

Jofra Archer, James Vince (C), Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley, Jafer Chohan, Devon Conway, Tim David, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Fisher, Micthell Santner

Trent Rockets Squad

Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory (C), Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Sam Hain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores, Ish Sodhi, John Turner, Imad Wasim, Brad Wheal

Welsh Fire Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke, David Payne, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw, Tom Abell (C), David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite, Chris Cook, Ben Green, Luke Wells

Where to Watch The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 Live On TV?

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting live matches of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 in India

Where to Watch The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 Live On Online?

The live streaming of The Hundred Men's Competition 2023 will be available on the SonyLiv app, its website and on FanCode in India.

