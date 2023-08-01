The Hundred Men's Competition 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Details, Squads & More

The 100-ball tournament will begin on Monday, Aug 1, and will end with the final taking place on Sunday, August 27.

The starting time for the evening games will be 7:00/7:30 PM IST whereas starting time for late evening fixtures will be 10:30/11:00 PM IST.

The tournament will cover a total of 34 matches which will include - one eliminator and a final.

A total of eight teams will play in the 2023 edition of The Hundred, these teams will compete in a group-stage format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Each team will play four matches at home and four matches away. This includes one match against every other side in the competition and then a bonus match against their nearest regional rivals.

Once the league stage is completed, the top three teams will compete in the knockout stage to decide the champions. The second and third teams will then meet in a knockout fixture. The winner of the knockout game will then meet the team that finished top of the league in the final at Lord's cricket ground in London.