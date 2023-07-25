Team India's Schedule For International Home Season 2023-24 Announced; Full List Of Matches Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for Team India's home season 2023-24.

In a statement, the BCCI said that the upcoming season promises to be an exciting period for cricket enthusiasts, as the Senior Men's team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy.

The team's home season will begin with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on November 23 in Vizag and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad, the BCCI said.

In 2024, Afghanistan will arrive in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25, 2024. The Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.