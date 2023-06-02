Team India's New Jerseys Revealed By Adidas: Release Date, Time And How To Buy?
The launch comes ahead of the crucial ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval starting June 7.
Global sportswear company Adidas on Thursday revealed the new jerseys of the Indian cricket team.
Adidas became the official kit sponsor for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after it signed a multi-year deal.
Adidas released a video on their Instagram handle revealing 3 jerseys for all three formats.
An iconic moment, An iconic stadium— Adidas India (@adidasindiaoffi) June 1, 2023
Introducing the new team India Jersey's #adidasIndia #adidasteamindiajersey#adidasXBCCI @bcci pic.twitter.com/CeaAf57hbd
The launch comes ahead of the crucial ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval starting June 7. A few days ago, Adidas also unveiled a new training kit for the team. The players have started preparing for the Test match donning their new jerseys.
The wait is over. Hello guys, welcome back!ð #TeamIndia ðªðª@imjadeja | @ShubmanGill | @ajinkyarahane88 | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/UrVtNwAGfW— BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2023
How To Buy Indian Cricket Team New Jerseys?
According to Adidas, cricket fans will be able to purchase the new jerseys from June 4 onwards from adidas.co.in and company's stores in India.
Adiclub members can get early access to the jerseys from 10 AM onwards on June 4. Adidas is yet to reveal the price of the new Indian team jerseys.
How To Win A Adidas India Cricket Jersey?
Adidas is giving a chance to cricket fans to win one of the first official jersey of the Indian cricket team. Here is what they need to do
1. Log in to Adidas India's website at adidas.co.in
2. Click on the Indian Cricket Team section on the homepage
3. Enter the raffle by entering your name and submit
The raffle will be drawn on July 2, 2023 at 05:25 IST. Fans have time till June 30 to submit their names.
Commenting on the launch of the new jerseys, Neelendra Singh, GM, adidas India said, "This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth".