Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Announced, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Return; Check Details
The squad was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar at a press conference in Mumbai. Check full squad here
The BCCI on Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 starting August 30.
The 17-member squad was announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma at a press conference in New Delhi.
Senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in the squad after recovering from thigh and back injuries respectively.
Asia Cup 2023 will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year.
Tilak Varma, who recently made his debut in the T20I series against the West Indies has earned his maiden ODI call.
Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of the squad. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spinners in the team.
Asia Cup 2023 India Squad
India Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson
Here's the Rohit Sharma-led team for the upcoming #AsiaCup2023 ð#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TdSyyChB0b— BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023
Asia Cup 2023
The tournament will be played between August 30-September 17. It will comprise six teams - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
India is in Group A, along with Pakistan and Nepal. Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final.
The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.
In their opening match, team India will face Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on September 2.
Netizens React To Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2023
Noted commenter Harsha Bhogle said that its a "welcome news that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are fit enough."
"I presume they will feel their way back initially and be fully ready by the time the Australia ODIs begin, hence the larger squad. Good to see that all 4 quicks are available. Would have made a huge difference if one of those could have batted at 8," Bhogle tweeted.
Welcome news that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are fit enough. I presume they will feel their way back initially and be fully ready by the time the Australia ODIs begin, hence the larger squad. Good to see that all 4 quicks are available. Would have made a huge difference if one ofâ¦— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 21, 2023
Shami & Chahal are cricketers with extremely contrasting fortunes. Chahal gets to play in between the ICC tournaments, but gets left out in the main event, while Shami has been out of the scheme of things for T20Is, but played 4 WT20s at the last moment.— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 21, 2023
SKY vs Sanju. All I can say is life is so unfair to some people.— Archer (@poserarcher) August 21, 2023
Performance is not even criteria in this team not even after scoring so much runs or averaging higher. ðð https://t.co/19Mq8pTmlK
T20 World Cup without Bumrah & Jadeja— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 21, 2023
WTC final without Bumrah & Pant
Finally Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid will get a full strength squad. No excuse this time they have to win.