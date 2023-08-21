BQPrimeSportsTeam India Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Announced, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Return; Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Announced, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Return; Check Details

The squad was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar at a press conference in Mumbai. Check full squad here

21 Aug 2023, 1:53 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI</p></div>
Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI

The BCCI on Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 starting August 30.

The 17-member squad was announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma at a press conference in New Delhi.

Senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in the squad after recovering from thigh and back injuries respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year.

Tilak Varma, who recently made his debut in the T20I series against the West Indies has earned his maiden ODI call.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of the squad. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spinners in the team.

Asia Cup 2023 India Squad

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan On September 2, Check Full Fixtures

Opinion
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan On September 2, Check Full Fixtures
Read More

Asia Cup 2023

The tournament will be played between August 30-September 17. It will comprise six teams - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

India is in Group A, along with Pakistan and Nepal. Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final.

The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

In their opening match, team India will face Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on September 2.

ALSO READ

Asia Cup 2023 Dates, Venues, Format And Groups Announced; Details Here

Opinion
Asia Cup 2023 Dates, Venues, Format And Groups Announced; Details Here
Read More

Netizens React To Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Noted commenter Harsha Bhogle said that its a "welcome news that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are fit enough."

"I presume they will feel their way back initially and be fully ready by the time the Australia ODIs begin, hence the larger squad. Good to see that all 4 quicks are available. Would have made a huge difference if one of those could have batted at 8," Bhogle tweeted.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT