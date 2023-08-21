Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Announced, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Return; Check Details

The BCCI on Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 starting August 30.

The 17-member squad was announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma at a press conference in New Delhi.

Senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in the squad after recovering from thigh and back injuries respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year.

Tilak Varma, who recently made his debut in the T20I series against the West Indies has earned his maiden ODI call.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been left out of the squad. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are the three spinners in the team.