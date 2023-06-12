Team India Match Schedule 2023: Full List Of Upcoming Matches Of Indian Cricket Team

India lost the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

Team India failed to chase down a target of 444 runs set by Australia as they were bowled out for 234 runs in the second innings. Virat Kohli was the top scorer with 49 runs, followed by Ajinkya Rahane who scored 46.

Travis Head was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his brilliant knock of 163 runs in the first innings. With the win, Australia became the only team in the world to win all the ICC trophies.

Meanwhile, the Indian team failed to perform in another final of an ICC tournament. All is not lost for the Rohit Sharma-led team as they have another chance to win an ICC event with the ODI World Cup being held in India later this year.

Before that, the team plays Asia Cup 2023 along with a bunch of other bilateral series. Take a look the the upcoming matches of Team India.