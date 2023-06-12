Team India Match Schedule 2023: Full List Of Upcoming Matches Of Indian Cricket Team
From Asia Cup 2023 to ODI World Cup, take a look at at the Indian team's cricketing calendar for 2023 in detail.
India lost the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.
Team India failed to chase down a target of 444 runs set by Australia as they were bowled out for 234 runs in the second innings. Virat Kohli was the top scorer with 49 runs, followed by Ajinkya Rahane who scored 46.
Travis Head was adjudged the Player Of The Match for his brilliant knock of 163 runs in the first innings. With the win, Australia became the only team in the world to win all the ICC trophies.
Meanwhile, the Indian team failed to perform in another final of an ICC tournament. All is not lost for the Rohit Sharma-led team as they have another chance to win an ICC event with the ODI World Cup being held in India later this year.
Before that, the team plays Asia Cup 2023 along with a bunch of other bilateral series. Take a look the the upcoming matches of Team India.
Upcoming Matches Of Team India 2023
India Tour Of West Indies, 2023 In July-August
1st Test - July 12 to July 16
2nd Test - July 20 to July 24
1st ODI - July 27
2nd ODI - July 29
3rd ODI - August 1
1st T20I - August 4
2nd T20I - August 6
3rd T20I - August 8
4th T20I - August 12
5th T20I - August 13
Asia Cup 2023 - September
The fixtures for Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in September are yet to be released. The tournament will be played in the ODI format.
India vs Australia - October
India will host Australia for a limited overs series in India. Both the teams will play at least 3 ODI matches to prepare for the World Cup.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup In October-November
The ICC is expected to release the dates for the ODI World Cup in the next few hours. India will have a chance to win their 3rd ODI World Cup after having won the trophy in 1975 and 2011.
India v South Africa - December
According to India's Future Tours Programme, the team will embark to South Africa for a full tour. The exact dates for the tour hasn't been announced yet.