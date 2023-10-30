Surya's Superior Performance Will Put Iyer's Slot In Danger Once Hardik Is Back

However some of his low scores in ODIs did raise questions if he is unable to blend a bit of serenity in his all or nothing approach, which is perfectly in sync with T20s but not the 50-over format.

But on Sunday, at the Ekana Stadium in arguably the toughest batting conditions of the current World Cup, Surya channelised his inner Mumbaikar to play an innings which would be rated very highly in terms of responsibility and substance quotient.

The 49 off 47 balls on a track, where it was extremely difficult to just plonk front-foot and hit through the line, showed why the team management had way more faith in his abilities compared to a few other players, who missed the World Cup bus.