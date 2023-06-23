Suresh Raina Opens Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam; 'I am on a mission to...'

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday announced that he is opening his own restaurant in Amsterdam.

Taking to Twitter, Raina said that over the years, people have seen his love for food and witnessed his culinary adventures.

"...now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart," he said.

"Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavoursome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Indian Restaurant!," the former Chennai Super Kings star said.

Raina also shared images of his new restaurant in Amsterdam. In one of the photos, he can be seen cooking. In another one, he is seen with the restaurant staff.