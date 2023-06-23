Suresh Raina Opens Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam; 'I am on a mission to...'
Suresh Raina, also known as 'Mr IPL' shared images of his new restaurant in Amsterdam.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday announced that he is opening his own restaurant in Amsterdam.
Taking to Twitter, Raina said that over the years, people have seen his love for food and witnessed his culinary adventures.
"...now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart," he said.
"Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavoursome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Indian Restaurant!," the former Chennai Super Kings star said.
Raina also shared images of his new restaurant in Amsterdam. In one of the photos, he can be seen cooking. In another one, he is seen with the restaurant staff.
I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and pic.twitter.com/u5lGdZfcT4— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 23, 2023
More About Raina Indian Restaurant
According to a press statement shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on Twitter, Suresh Raina shared his excitement about the venture, stating, "I have always been passionate about both cricket and food. Opening Raina Indian Restaurant is a dream come true for me, where I can showcase the diverse and vibrant flavours of India to people from all walks of life."
The menu showcases a delectable selection of dishes inspired by the rich culinary heritage of India, from North to South, East to West, the statement said.
Raina Indian Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with a takeaway section for convenient on-the-go meals and a fine dining section for an elevated dining experience.
The statement said that to celebrate the grand opening, Raina Indian Restaurant is offering special promotions and discounts throughout the month.
Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket last year. He is very active on social media and was also a part of the IPL commentary team this year.
Raina had already retired from international cricket in August 2020, soon after MS Dhoni decided to hang up his boots.
The stylish left-hander played every season of the Indian Premier League between 2008 and 2021, barring 2020 when he returned to India from the UAE — where the IPL was held due to Covid.
Raina has played 205 IPL matches and scored more than 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.
He also played for Gujarat Lions in the IPL and represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments.