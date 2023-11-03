Stokes To Undergo Knee Surgery After World Cup, Hopes To Be Fit For India Tour In January

"And not having an answer and being able to understand as to why it's gone wrong is very simple. That's the answer. Because if we knew what had gone wrong, we would have been able to fix it. But unfortunately, we don't."

"It's just been one of those tournaments where, yeah, it's just been a disaster. And there's no point sugarcoating it because it's probably what you're all going to write anyway, and it's true." "Shami is bowler of the World Cup". Stokes, who has not bowled since the second Ashes Test at Lord's, hasn't been able to fire with the bat either, having scored just 48 runs in his three games so far.