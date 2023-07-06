Steve Smith's 100th Test: Cricket Australia Shares 100-Second Clip To Celebrate Australian Great

Ahead of Australian legend Steve Smith's 100th Test match, Cricket Australia on Thursday shared a 100 second clip to celebrate the batter's milestone.

In the video, we can see some of Smith's outrageous shots, his celebrations on scoring centuries and some of his outstanding catches in the slip cordon.

"100 seconds of Steve Smith gold, ahead of his 100th Test for Australia tonight! #Ashes," cricket.com.au wrote in the caption.

In his 99 Tests so far, Smith has batted in 175 innings and scored 9113 runs at an average of 59.56. He has 32 centuries and 37 fifties to his name with a career best score of 239.

Smith has also taken 19 Test wickets with best bowling figures of 3/18.