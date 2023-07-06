Steve Smith's 100th Test: Cricket Australia Shares 100-Second Clip To Celebrate Australian Great
Steve Smith will be playing his 100th Test match against England at Leeds starting July 6.
Ahead of Australian legend Steve Smith's 100th Test match, Cricket Australia on Thursday shared a 100 second clip to celebrate the batter's milestone.
In the video, we can see some of Smith's outrageous shots, his celebrations on scoring centuries and some of his outstanding catches in the slip cordon.
"100 seconds of Steve Smith gold, ahead of his 100th Test for Australia tonight! #Ashes," cricket.com.au wrote in the caption.
In his 99 Tests so far, Smith has batted in 175 innings and scored 9113 runs at an average of 59.56. He has 32 centuries and 37 fifties to his name with a career best score of 239.
Smith has also taken 19 Test wickets with best bowling figures of 3/18.
100 seconds of Steve Smith gold, ahead of his 100th Test for Australia tonight! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y1JbDt3k8t— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2023
In the 2 Ashes Test matches so far, Steve Smith has scored 166 runs which includes a century at Lord's, for which he won the Player of the Match award.
Australia are 2-0 up in the series heading to the 3rd Test at Leeds. Australia are likely to stick with the same playing XI while England have announced 3 changes.
The hosts have included Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood into their playing XI while leaving out Joshua Tongue, James Anderson and Ollie Pope.