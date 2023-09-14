Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: What Will Happen If Today's Asia Cup 2023 Match Is A Washout?

The match which was supposed to begin at 3 pm IST has seen an extended delay due to persistent heavy rains which are pushing the match towards a reduced-over stage or even a washout.

There's a lot at stake in this match as the winner will head into the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 where they will face Team India.

So let's look at what are the possibilities of this match happening and what can happen if the match gets cancelled.

Do remember, that the rain interruption began prior to the match so the toss has also been delayed. So if we do go ahead with a shortened version of this game then the toss will also play a huge role in deciding who has a better chance of winning this game.