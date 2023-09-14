Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: What Will Happen If Today's Asia Cup 2023 Match Is A Washout?
Find out which team will play India in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
Asia Cup 2023: The crucial Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka which is taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been delayed due to rain.
At the time of publishing the story, an update was shared by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board which stated that the match has been reduced to a 45-overs per-side game with the toss happening at 5 pm and first ball at 5:15 pm.
Toss at 05:00PM— Sri Lanka Cricket ð±ð° (@OfficialSLC) September 14, 2023
First ball at 5:15PM
45 overs per-side match#SLvPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/0tyDKKNUpU
The match which was supposed to begin at 3 pm IST has seen an extended delay due to persistent heavy rains which are pushing the match towards a reduced-over stage or even a washout.
There's a lot at stake in this match as the winner will head into the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 where they will face Team India.
So let's look at what are the possibilities of this match happening and what can happen if the match gets cancelled.
Do remember, that the rain interruption began prior to the match so the toss has also been delayed. So if we do go ahead with a shortened version of this game then the toss will also play a huge role in deciding who has a better chance of winning this game.
Who will play India in the finals of Asia Cup 2023?
If the 45-overs-per-side match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is completed then we can expect a proper contest that will decide a clear winner.
If the 45-overs-per-side match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is interrupted by rain again then we will start losing overs and the batting side will be at a disadvantage when it comes to setting a clear target. Here, the probability of the chasing side winning the game will be higher as they will be well aware of the required target and plan their strategy accordingly.
If the 45-overs-per-side match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is interrupted after the first innings then also we will start losing overs and we might see a DLS target set for the chasing team with the minimum 20-over contest. The cut-off time for a 20-overs contest is 9:02 pm IST.
If we fail to have even a 20-over contest by 9:02 pm then the match will be called off and both teams will be awarded a point each which means that Sri Lanka will book a place in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
So, the equation is straightforward for Pakistan, win the match and qualify for the finals. And if the match at Colombo is washed out then Sri Lanka will qualify for the finals on account of a better net run rate than Pakistan.
When Is Asia Cup 2023 Final?
The final of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will take place on Sunday, September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will begin at 3 pm IST.