Sri Lanka World Cup Squad Announced, Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out

Cricket World Cup 2023: The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad that will participate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board have included the trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara in the squad. They were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament due to injuries.

In a big blow to Sri Lanka, their ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will not participate in the ODI World Cup 2023 due to an injury. He wasn't part of the Asia Cup 2023 as well.

In its media release, the Sri Lanka selection committee also gave an update on the star allrounder. Here's what it said,

"Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the 15-member squad as the player is still in the process of recovering from an injury. His recovery will be monitored, and if he is declared fit to play, he will be considered as a replacement in the event of an injury to a squad member during the tournament."

With this announcement, 9 teams out of the 10 participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 have announced their 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup starting next month.

Bangladesh who are the only team yet to announce their squad for the CWC 2023 tournament took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that the World Cup squad will be revealed later on Tuesday after the conclusion of their match against New Zealand.