Sri Lanka World Cup Squad Announced, Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out
Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the 15-member squad as the player is still in the process of recovering from an injury.
Cricket World Cup 2023: The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad that will participate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.
The Sri Lankan Cricket Board have included the trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara in the squad. They were ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament due to injuries.
In a big blow to Sri Lanka, their ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will not participate in the ODI World Cup 2023 due to an injury. He wasn't part of the Asia Cup 2023 as well.
In its media release, the Sri Lanka selection committee also gave an update on the star allrounder. Here's what it said,
"Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the 15-member squad as the player is still in the process of recovering from an injury. His recovery will be monitored, and if he is declared fit to play, he will be considered as a replacement in the event of an injury to a squad member during the tournament."
With this announcement, 9 teams out of the 10 participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 have announced their 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup starting next month.
Bangladesh who are the only team yet to announce their squad for the CWC 2023 tournament took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that the World Cup squad will be revealed later on Tuesday after the conclusion of their match against New Zealand.
Sri Lanka Squad: Cricket World Cup 2023
Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka.
Reserve player: Chamika Karunaratne
Sri Lanka reveals its squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023!— Sri Lanka Cricket ð±ð° (@OfficialSLC) September 26, 2023
Let's rally behind the #LankanLions ð¦ð#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/niLO7C7RPY
The Sri Lankan cricket team was been hit by a slew of injuries with their leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga being among four key players who had missed the Asia Cup 2023 tournament which was held in the first half of September.
Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara were the other players who were not part of the Asia Cup squad. Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were the late inclusions in the Asia Cup squad to replace the injured players.
As of September 26, the following teams have declared their 15-player provisional squads for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
England (final squad confirmed)
India
South Africa (final squad confirmed)
Australia
Netherlands
New Zealand
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Sri Lanka (final squad confirmed)
As per the rules set by ICC, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.
Sri Lanka will begin their ODI World Cup campaign by playing two warm-up games against Bangladesh on September 29 and against Afghanistan on October 3 before their tournament opener against the South Africa on Saturday, October 7.