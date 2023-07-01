Sports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events
July promises to be a thrilling time for sports enthusiasts. Here is a list various sports tournaments lined up for the month
Get ready for an exhilarating month of sports in July, as athletes from around the world gather to showcase their skills and determination. From the fast-paced action of football, cricket and motor sports to the strategic battles on the tennis court, July promises to be a thrilling time for sports enthusiasts.
Sports Schedule for the Month of July
Cricket
July 12-August 13: India Tour of West Indies 2023
July 11-July 28: Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2023
July 13-July 30: Major Cricket League 2023
Cycling
July 1-23: Tour de France, France
July 23-30: Tour de France Femmes
Tennis
July 3-16: Wimbledon Championships
Formula 1 Grand Prix
July 7-9: British GP, United Kingdom
July 21-23: Hungarian GP
July 28-30: Belgian GP
NBA
July 7-17: NBA Summer League
Football
July 20 - August 20: Women's FIFA World Cup
Swimming
July 14-30: World Aquatics Championships, Fukuoka, Japan
Golf
July 20-23: The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England
Fencing
July 22-30: World Fencing Championships Milan, Italy
Netball
July 28 - August 6: Netball World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa
Multi-Sports
July 28 - August 8: Summer World University Games, Chengdu China
Archery
July 31- August 6: World Archery Championships, Berlin
Sporting event in India
In India, currently the 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship is being held. It will end on July 4, 2023. The tournament is being hosted by the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bangalore, India. India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2021. They are also the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won eight titles. The matches are being played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.