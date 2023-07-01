BQPrimeSportsSports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events
ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events

July promises to be a thrilling time for sports enthusiasts. Here is a list various sports tournaments lined up for the month

01 Jul 2023, 1:03 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Sports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events

Get ready for an exhilarating month of sports in July, as athletes from around the world gather to showcase their skills and determination. From the fast-paced action of football, cricket and motor sports to the strategic battles on the tennis court, July promises to be a thrilling time for sports enthusiasts.

Sports Schedule for the Month of July

Here are the upcoming sports in the month of July 2023

Cricket

July 12-August 13: India Tour of West Indies 2023

July 11-July 28: Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka 2023

July 13-July 30: Major Cricket League 2023

Cycling

July 1-23: Tour de France, France

July 23-30: Tour de France Femmes

Tennis

July 3-16: Wimbledon Championships

Formula 1 Grand Prix

July 7-9: British GP, United Kingdom

July 21-23: Hungarian GP

July 28-30: Belgian GP

NBA

July 7-17: NBA Summer League

Football

July 20 - August 20: Women's FIFA World Cup

Swimming

July 14-30: World Aquatics Championships, Fukuoka, Japan

Golf

July 20-23: The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England

Fencing

July 22-30: World Fencing Championships Milan, Italy

Netball

July 28 - August 6: Netball World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa

Multi-Sports

July 28 - August 8: Summer World University Games, Chengdu China

Archery

July 31- August 6: World Archery Championships, Berlin

Sporting event in India

In India, currently the 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship is being held. It will end on July 4, 2023. The tournament is being hosted by the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bangalore, India. India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2021. They are also the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won eight titles. The matches are being played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

ALSO READ

SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - Time, Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch

Opinion
SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - Time, Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT