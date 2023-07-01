Sports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events

In India, currently the 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship is being held. It will end on July 4, 2023. The tournament is being hosted by the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bangalore, India. India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2021. They are also the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won eight titles. The matches are being played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.