South Africa Vs Australia T20I Series: Date, Time, How To Watch, Squads

Australia tour of South Africa, 2023: The World Test Champions Australia have traveled to South Africa for a 3 T20 and 5 ODI match series. Both teams will look forward to the five-match 50-over games as a preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But before that, these teams will engage in the T20 series which will begin on Wednesday.

This will be the first competitive series for Australia after the recent thrilling Ashes Test series which took place in England and concluded on July 27.

South Africa on the other hand will be playing their first competitive tournament after the ODI series against the Netherlands which saw the SA team register couple of convincing wins against the Dutch side.

Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian team for the first time since Aaron Finch's retirement while Aiden Markram will lead the South African side for the T20 series.

The T20 series will see some fresh faces, especially the Australian T20 side which will see three debutants feature in the opening T20 game. The Aussies are giving chances to BBL finds in a bid to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. South Africa will also look forward to test some new young guns as well.

Australia will see Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell all sidelined from this tour for various reasons.

South Africa's experienced campaigners Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have all been rested for the T20 series but will return for the ODIs.

Australia are currently ranked 6th in the T20I rankings whereas South Africa are one place above them on 5th position.