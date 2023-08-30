South Africa Vs Australia T20I Series: Date, Time, How To Watch, Squads
Get all the latest updates on the South Africa vs Australia T20I series
Australia tour of South Africa, 2023: The World Test Champions Australia have traveled to South Africa for a 3 T20 and 5 ODI match series. Both teams will look forward to the five-match 50-over games as a preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But before that, these teams will engage in the T20 series which will begin on Wednesday.
This will be the first competitive series for Australia after the recent thrilling Ashes Test series which took place in England and concluded on July 27.
South Africa on the other hand will be playing their first competitive tournament after the ODI series against the Netherlands which saw the SA team register couple of convincing wins against the Dutch side.
Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Australian team for the first time since Aaron Finch's retirement while Aiden Markram will lead the South African side for the T20 series.
The T20 series will see some fresh faces, especially the Australian T20 side which will see three debutants feature in the opening T20 game. The Aussies are giving chances to BBL finds in a bid to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. South Africa will also look forward to test some new young guns as well.
Australia will see Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell all sidelined from this tour for various reasons.
South Africa's experienced campaigners Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have all been rested for the T20 series but will return for the ODIs.
Australia are currently ranked 6th in the T20I rankings whereas South Africa are one place above them on 5th position.
SA vs AUS T20 Schedule
August 30: First T20I, Durban August 30, 9:30 pm IST
September 1: Second T20I, Durban September 1, 9:30 pm IST
September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 5:30 pm IST
South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I
The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, August 30 at Kingsmead in Durban.
Where to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match on TV
Fans in India can watch live action of the South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match on Star Sports 2 TV channel.
Where to watch South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I match online
The South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
South Africa vs Australia Playing XI
Cricket Australia has already declared the playing XI for the 1st T20. The three debutants for this match are Spencer Johnson, Matt Short and Aaron Hardie.
Australia Playing XI: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
South Africa hasn't declared their playing XI and might do so right after the toss.
South Africa vs Australia T20 H2H Record
Games played: 22
Australia won: 14
South Africa won: 8
The last time these two teams met in a T20 international match was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which took place on October 23, 2021.
Australia won the game by five wickets with two balls remaining.
South Africa vs Australia T20 Squads
Australia T20 Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa
South Africa T20 Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jensen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie Van Der Dussen