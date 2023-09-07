South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch SA vs AUS 1st ODI On TV And Online?
The first South Africa vs Australia ODI will be played on September 7. Here's all you need to know
The 5-match South Africa vs Australia ODI series is all set to start from Thursday.
The Proteas will look to bounce back after a disappointing T20I series against Australia. The visitors led by an in-form Mitchell Marsh defeated the hosts 3-0 in the T20 series.
Both teams have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
In the ODI series, Australia will be without the services of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell. Pat Cummins is part of the squad but is likely to miss the series.
Cummins and Smith are nursing wrist injuries they picked up during the Ashes, while Starc and Maxwell are out with a groin problem and ankle issue respectively.
David Warner, Cameron Green and Alex Carey, who missed the T20I series are back in the squad.
On the other side, South Africa's confidence will be boosted with the inclusion of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.
Here's all you need to know about the 1st match of the South Africa vs Australia 2023 series:
South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI: Date And Time
The first South Africa vs Australia ODI will be played on Thursday, September 7. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.
South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI: Venue
The RSA vs AUS match will be played at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein.
South Africa vs Australia: Head To Head In ODIs
Matches Played: 103, Won By South Africa: 51, Won By Australia: 48, Matches Tied: 3, No Result: 1
How To Watch South Africa vs Australia On TV?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch SA vs AUS Online?
Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode will live stream the South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI match in India.
How To Watch RSA vs AUS in Australia?
The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI match can be watched Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Australia's Playing XI vs South Africa
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Australia's ODI Squad To Face South Africa
Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
South Africa's Playing XI vs Australia
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.
South Africa's ODI Squad To Face Australia
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen.