South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch SA vs AUS 1st ODI On TV And Online?

The 5-match South Africa vs Australia ODI series is all set to start from Thursday.

The Proteas will look to bounce back after a disappointing T20I series against Australia. The visitors led by an in-form Mitchell Marsh defeated the hosts 3-0 in the T20 series.

Both teams have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In the ODI series, Australia will be without the services of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell. Pat Cummins is part of the squad but is likely to miss the series.

Cummins and Smith are nursing wrist injuries they picked up during the Ashes, while Starc and Maxwell are out with a groin problem and ankle issue respectively.

David Warner, Cameron Green and Alex Carey, who missed the T20I series are back in the squad.

On the other side, South Africa's confidence will be boosted with the inclusion of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.

Here's all you need to know about the 1st match of the South Africa vs Australia 2023 series: