South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?
South Africa will face Bangladesh in the warm up match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday.
The Proteas suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games.
As per an update on South Africa cricket's social media handles, Bavuma returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.
T20I captain Aiden Markram will be leading the side in the two warm-up clashes in Bavuma's absence, who is likely to rejoin the team ahead of their opening game on October 7.
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada believes the Proteas have what it takes to shed the chokers tag and win their maiden world title in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India.
"One thing we have never lacked as South Africans is belief, so going into the tournament we do believe we can win it," Rabada was quoted as saying by ICC.
"We've got the players to do so, so hopefully we can make our first final and win this competition. It's going to be hard, but it's going to be really enjoyable," Rabada said.
The Afghanistan team will be led by middle-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi. The squad arrived in India on Tuesday and have started their preparations.
Here's all you need to know about the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup warm up match:
South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm-Up Match: Date, Time And Venue
South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup warm up match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match will start at 2 PM IST.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm-Up Match Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
Star Spors Network will broadcast the SA vs AFG match live in India. Cricket fans can watch the match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Warm Up Match Live Streaming Details
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup warm-up match live on its app and website.
South Africa Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
Afghanistan Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.