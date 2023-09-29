South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

South Africa will face Bangladesh in the warm up match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday.

The Proteas suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games.

As per an update on South Africa cricket's social media handles, Bavuma returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.

T20I captain Aiden Markram will be leading the side in the two warm-up clashes in Bavuma's absence, who is likely to rejoin the team ahead of their opening game on October 7.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada believes the Proteas have what it takes to shed the chokers tag and win their maiden world title in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India.

"One thing we have never lacked as South Africans is belief, so going into the tournament we do believe we can win it," Rabada was quoted as saying by ICC.

"We've got the players to do so, so hopefully we can make our first final and win this competition. It's going to be hard, but it's going to be really enjoyable," Rabada said.

The Afghanistan team will be led by middle-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi. The squad arrived in India on Tuesday and have started their preparations.

Here's all you need to know about the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup warm up match: