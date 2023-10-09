Shubman Gill Health Update: Opening Batter To Miss India's World Cup Fixture Against Afghanistan On Oct. 11

The BCCI on Monday said that Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on October 9.

"The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday," the BCCI said in a statement.

He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.

Shubman Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the playing XI against Australia. Gill is reportedly down with Dengue.

"He (Shubman Gill) hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit Sharma said at the toss on Sunday.

The BCCI is yet to confirm the nature of the illness.

"He is feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring him, and he is doing better," Head coach Rahul Dravid said during a press conference in Chennai on Friday.

"Gill is not well and he is in no position to play at least first two games (of the WC)," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The recovery from dengue normally takes 7-10 days for a player to be match-fit again. However, if there is a significant drop in the platelet count, his recuperation could take much more time.

Gill, who has scored 1,200 runs this season, has forged a successful opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma of late. If he is absent for a long period of time, it could be a big setback for the Indian team.