Shubman Gill Health Update: Opening Batter To Miss India's World Cup Fixture Against Afghanistan On Oct. 11
World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan in India's tournament opener against Australia on Sunday.
The BCCI on Monday said that Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on October 9.
"The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday," the BCCI said in a statement.
He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team.
Shubman Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the playing XI against Australia. Gill is reportedly down with Dengue.
"He (Shubman Gill) hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit Sharma said at the toss on Sunday.
The BCCI is yet to confirm the nature of the illness.
"He is feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring him, and he is doing better," Head coach Rahul Dravid said during a press conference in Chennai on Friday.
"Gill is not well and he is in no position to play at least first two games (of the WC)," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.
The recovery from dengue normally takes 7-10 days for a player to be match-fit again. However, if there is a significant drop in the platelet count, his recuperation could take much more time.
Gill, who has scored 1,200 runs this season, has forged a successful opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma of late. If he is absent for a long period of time, it could be a big setback for the Indian team.
World Cup 2023: India Defeats Australia
Virat Kohli channelised his inner champion to pull the Indian team out of choppy waters with a masterly 85, which paved the way for a six-wicket victory over Australia in their opening match of the World Cup in Chennai on Sunday.
Kohli found a trusted ally in uber-cool KL Rahul (97 not out off 115 balls) during their match-winning stand of 165 that eventually made the 200-run target seem like a cakewalk on a testing track although they took 41.2 overs to achieve it.
Their doughty alliance came after three Indian top-order batters returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.
But equally responsible for India getting two points are their spinners. Ravindra Jadeja (3/28 in 10 overs) along with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) made life miserable for the Australians while bowling them out for 199 in 49.3 overs.
(With PTI inputs)