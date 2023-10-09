Shooters Excel In Hangzhou But Olympics Will Be The Real Test

To achieve those goals, and also to erase the memories of Indian marksmen returning empty-handed from the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games, a lot still needs to be done

Rifle marksman Abhinav Bindra's top-podium finish at the 2008 Beijing Olympics still remains the only gold in shooting so far, and the Hangzhou showing would have fanned the country's desire for a few heroic efforts in Paris.