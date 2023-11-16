Shaheen Afridi Issues First Statement After Being Appointed Pakistan's T20I Captain
The 23-year-old has captained Lahore Qalandars to two Pakistan Super League titles in the last two years.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday said that he is "honoured" and "thrilled" to lead his country's T20 cricket team.
Babar Azam on Wednesday quit as Pakistan captain across formats, four days after his team's elimination from the World Cup, where the former champions finished fifth.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new T20I captain and Shan Masood as their Test captain shortly after Babar stepped down from the role.
"Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field. Our success lies in unity, trust and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!" Afridi said in a post on X.
Babar Azam announced his decision to quit as captain on social media. "Today, I am stepping down as captain of Pakistan from all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel this is right time for this call," Babar wrote in his statement, posted on X.
Babar faced scathing criticism for his team selection and many accused him of creating a coterie with the players of his liking, including Imam ul Haq, Mohammed Nawaz, Shadab Khan to name a few.
With no ODIs scheduled in the near future, the PCB has not named a captain for the format.
Pakistan lost five of their nine games, including a shock defeat to Afghanistan in the World Cup, bringing Babar's leadership under scanner.
Afridi's first assignment as captain will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand from January 12 to 21. The 23-year-old Afridi has captained Lahore Qalandars to two Pakistan Super League titles in the last two years.
Afridi priased Babar after the latter resigned from captaincy and said "under your exemplary leadership, it's been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie."
"Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable. Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records, In sha Allah (sic)" Afridi said.
