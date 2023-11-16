Shaheen Afridi Issues First Statement After Being Appointed Pakistan's T20I Captain

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday said that he is "honoured" and "thrilled" to lead his country's T20 cricket team.

Babar Azam on Wednesday quit as Pakistan captain across formats, four days after his team's elimination from the World Cup, where the former champions finished fifth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new T20I captain and Shan Masood as their Test captain shortly after Babar stepped down from the role.

"Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field. Our success lies in unity, trust and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!" Afridi said in a post on X.