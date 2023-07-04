India vs Kuwait Final, SAFF Championship 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Teams & More
Defending champions India will look forward to add a ninth title to their trophy shelf when they face Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final on Tuesday. The final will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
In the semi-final, India vs Lebanon, the match went to penalty shootout before Indian team won 4-2. On the other hand, Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.
India vs Kuwait Final: Date & Time
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final will take place on July 4 at 7.30 pm.
Where To Watch SAFF India vs Kuwait Final?
India vs Kuwait final will be telecasted live on DD Bharati TV channel in India. It will also be available on FanCode.
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final Live Streaming
Fans can catch the live streaming of the SAFF Championship 2023 final between India and Kuwait on the FanCode app.
SAFF India vs Kuwait Final: Teams
The first 11 players for SAFF India vs Kuwait Final are likely to be:
India: Amrinder Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Poojari, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Kuwait: Abdulrahman Kameel, Hamad Al-Harbi, Abdullah Al-Fahad, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Hasan Hamdan Al-Anezi, Redha Hani Abu Jabarah, Fawaz Sultan Al-Enezi, Ahmad Al-Dhefiri, Mohammad Abdullah Daham, Shabaib Al-Khaldi, Eid Al-Rashidi
SAFF India vs Kuwait in the tournament
This will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament. The last time India played Kuwait in the tournament resulted in 1-1 draw in a heated Group A match last week. This match marked the end of the Indian football team's impressive streak of eight consecutive clean sheets. The tournament has been filled with captivating performances thus far, setting the stage for a grand finale.
Finishing at second place in their group, India now faces Kuwait, who topped their group, in the ultimate showdown. Kuwait will undoubtedly draw motivation from their successful group stage performance as they seek to make further progress in the Asian football scene. For India, this match holds greater significance than just a game, as they view it as an opportunity to assert their growing presence in the region.
Having emerged victorious in the Hero Intercontinental Cup last month, India finds themselves in their second consecutive final. The pressure and expectations surrounding the India vs Kuwait Final are at an all-time high, given that India is the host country and the entire nation will be watching eagerly.