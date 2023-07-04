India vs Kuwait Final, SAFF Championship 2023: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Teams & More

Defending champions India will look forward to add a ninth title to their trophy shelf when they face Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final on Tuesday. The final will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the semi-final, India vs Lebanon, the match went to penalty shootout before Indian team won 4-2. On the other hand, Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh.