SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - Time, Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch
The Indian senior men's football team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan on June 21 at 7.30 pm
The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, a biennial international men's football championship of South Asia, is set to take place from June 21 to July 4, 2023. It is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). All the matches will be held in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
SAFF Championship 2023: Teams, Schedule
The 2023 SAFF Championship will see eight teams competing for the title -
India
Pakistan
Nepal
Bhutan
Maldives
Bangladesh
Lebanon
Kuwait Lebanon and Kuwait have joined this edition as guest teams. With this inclusion, the SAFF Championship is set to feature eight teams for the first time since 2013.
Here are the groups for SAFF Championship 2023:
Group A: India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan
Group B: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, Maldives
SAFF Championship 2023 Match Schedule
June 21, Wednesday
Kuwait vs Nepal - 3:30 pm
India vs Pakistan - 7:30 pm
June 22, Thursday
Lebanon vs Bangladesh - 3:30 pm
Maldives vs Bhutan - 7:30 pm
June 24, Saturday
Pakistan vs Kuwait - 3:30 pm
India vs Nepal - 7:30 pm
June 25, Sunday
Bangladesh vs Maldives - 3:30 pm
Lebanon vs Bhutan - 7:30 pm
June 27, Tuesday
Nepal vs Pakistan - 3:30 pm
India vs Kuwait - 7:30 pm
June 28, Wednesday
Lebanon vs Maldives - 3:30 pm
Bhutan vs Bangladesh - 7:30 pm
July 1, Saturday
Semi-final 1 - 3:30 pm
Semi-final 2 - 7:30 pm
July 4, Tuesday
Final - 7:30 pm
SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan
After winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian senior men's football team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan in Group A. India has emerged as the most successful team in SAFF while Pakistan has had a third-place finish in 1997 and two semifinal appearances. However, given the history, an electric atmosphere is anticipated as a capacity crowd eagerly awaits the clash between these arch-rivals.
Date: June 21, 2023
Time: 7.30 pm
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru
September 2018
3-1
The last time India and Pakistan met on the pitch, the #BlueTigers were convincing winners
credits: SAFF #SAFFChampionship2023 #INDPAK
How To Watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 on TV?
India vs Pakistan will be available on DD Sports Channel. The SAFF Championship 2023 will be live on DD Network and you can watch all the matches of India live on all platforms of DD Bharati.
How To Watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Online?
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan match and SAFF Championship 2023 will be made available by FanCode.
SAFF Championship
India are the defending champions after the title they won in the Maldives in 2021 after beating Nepal 3-0 in the final. The SAFF Championship is being held in India for the fourth time, and they have won the trophy on each of the last three occasions as hosts (1999, 2011 and 2015). India is not only the defending champion but also the most successful team in the championship with 8 titles.