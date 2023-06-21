SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - Time, Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch

The 2023 SAFF Championship will see eight teams competing for the title -

India

Pakistan

Nepal

Bhutan

Maldives

Bangladesh

Lebanon

Kuwait Lebanon and Kuwait have joined this edition as guest teams. With this inclusion, the SAFF Championship is set to feature eight teams for the first time since 2013.

Here are the groups for SAFF Championship 2023:

Group A: India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan

Group B: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, Maldives