BQPrimeSportsSAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - Time, Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch
SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan - Time, Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch

The Indian senior men's football team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan on June 21 at 7.30 pm

21 Jun 2023, 4:10 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian football team at the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 final. Pic/Indian Football Team Twitter</p></div>
The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, a biennial international men's football championship of South Asia, is set to take place from June 21 to July 4, 2023. It is organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). All the matches will be held in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

SAFF Championship 2023: Teams, Schedule

The 2023 SAFF Championship will see eight teams competing for the title -

  • India

  • Pakistan

  • Nepal

  • Bhutan

  • Maldives

  • Bangladesh

  • Lebanon

Kuwait Lebanon and Kuwait have joined this edition as guest teams. With this inclusion, the SAFF Championship is set to feature eight teams for the first time since 2013.

Here are the groups for SAFF Championship 2023:

Group A: India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan

Group B: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, Maldives

SAFF Championship 2023 Match Schedule

  • June 21, Wednesday

Kuwait vs Nepal - 3:30 pm

India vs Pakistan - 7:30 pm

  • June 22, Thursday

Lebanon vs Bangladesh - 3:30 pm

Maldives vs Bhutan - 7:30 pm

  • June 24, Saturday

Pakistan vs Kuwait - 3:30 pm

India vs Nepal - 7:30 pm

  • June 25, Sunday

Bangladesh vs Maldives - 3:30 pm

Lebanon vs Bhutan - 7:30 pm

  • June 27, Tuesday

Nepal vs Pakistan - 3:30 pm

India vs Kuwait - 7:30 pm

  • June 28, Wednesday

Lebanon vs Maldives - 3:30 pm

Bhutan vs Bangladesh - 7:30 pm

  • July 1, Saturday

Semi-final 1 - 3:30 pm

Semi-final 2 - 7:30 pm

  • July 4, Tuesday

Final - 7:30 pm

SAFF Championship 2023: India vs Pakistan

After winning the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian senior men's football team will begin its campaign in the SAFF Championship 2023 against Pakistan in Group A. India has emerged as the most successful team in SAFF while Pakistan has had a third-place finish in 1997 and two semifinal appearances. However, given the history, an electric atmosphere is anticipated as a capacity crowd eagerly awaits the clash between these arch-rivals.

Date: June 21, 2023

Time: 7.30 pm

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

How To Watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 on TV?

India vs Pakistan will be available on DD Sports Channel. The SAFF Championship 2023 will be live on DD Network and you can watch all the matches of India live on all platforms of DD Bharati.

How To Watch India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Online?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan match and SAFF Championship 2023 will be made available by FanCode.

SAFF Championship

India are the defending champions after the title they won in the Maldives in 2021 after beating Nepal 3-0 in the final. The SAFF Championship is being held in India for the fourth time, and they have won the trophy on each of the last three occasions as hosts (1999, 2011 and 2015). India is not only the defending champion but also the most successful team in the championship with 8 titles.

