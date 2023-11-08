Sachin Tendulkar While Applauding Maxwell's 201 Says 'Sometimes, No Footwork Becomes Great Footwork Too'

Many who witnessed the exceptional innings played by Glen Maxwell also had pointed out how well Maxwell was able to clear the boundaries and play some unbelievable shots despite any (or lack of) footwork due to the cramps he sustained in his leg. He was also not able to run between the wickets due to the same reason. But as Tendulkar pointed out, despite this drawback Maxwell played an outstanding knock all because of his other batting skills like watching the ball closely, sound hand-eye coordination and exceptional bat speed which compensated for any lack of footwork observed during the innings.

Maxwell himself called the Tuesday night 'his own' after pulling off a superhuman effort which his skipper Pat Cummins described as the 'greatest ever' ODI knock. He also added "It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of," Maxwell said at the post-match presentation ceremony, referring to a couple of catches that Afghans dropped when Aussies were placed precariously.



Battling pain and exhaustion, Glenn Maxwell conjured arguably the greatest knock (201 not out off 128 balls) in the history of limited overs cricket to singlehandedly propel Australia to a sensational three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the World Cup on Tuesday and also helped them book a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup. In his innings of 201 not out, Maxwell smashed 21 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 291/5 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 129 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/39). Australia: 293/7 in 46.5 overs (Glenn Maxwell 201 not out).