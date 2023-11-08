Sachin Tendulkar While Applauding Maxwell's 201 Says 'Sometimes, No Footwork Becomes Great Footwork Too'
Tendulkar's comment follows the exceptional innings which saw Maxwell take Australia home from a losing position against Afghans.
ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter/X to once again applaud the innings played by Glen Maxwell during Australia's match against Afghanistan on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sachin peculiarly applauded Maxwell's hand-eye coordination amid the lack of footwork due to the cramps he suffered during his innings.
Tendular wrote, 'Life and cricket have many parallels. Sometimes, like a spring, what pulls you back is also what propels you forward. During yesterday’s game, @Gmaxi_32’s cramps constrained his footwork. He had to stay put at the crease, but that enabled him to have a steady head, watch the ball closely and let his hand-eye coordination do the work, backed by exceptional bat-speed. Different formats of the game, and stages of the game require different footwork. And sometimes, no footwork becomes great footwork too'.
Many who witnessed the exceptional innings played by Glen Maxwell also had pointed out how well Maxwell was able to clear the boundaries and play some unbelievable shots despite any (or lack of) footwork due to the cramps he sustained in his leg. He was also not able to run between the wickets due to the same reason. But as Tendulkar pointed out, despite this drawback Maxwell played an outstanding knock all because of his other batting skills like watching the ball closely, sound hand-eye coordination and exceptional bat speed which compensated for any lack of footwork observed during the innings.
Maxwell himself called the Tuesday night 'his own' after pulling off a superhuman effort which his skipper Pat Cummins described as the 'greatest ever' ODI knock. He also added "It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of," Maxwell said at the post-match presentation ceremony, referring to a couple of catches that Afghans dropped when Aussies were placed precariously.
Battling pain and exhaustion, Glenn Maxwell conjured arguably the greatest knock (201 not out off 128 balls) in the history of limited overs cricket to singlehandedly propel Australia to a sensational three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the World Cup on Tuesday and also helped them book a place in the semi-finals of the World Cup. In his innings of 201 not out, Maxwell smashed 21 boundaries and 10 sixes.
Brief scores: Afghanistan: 291/5 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 129 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/39). Australia: 293/7 in 46.5 overs (Glenn Maxwell 201 not out).