Rohit Unlikely To play T20 Internationals In Near Future

After his long injury-forced break from competitive cricket due to lower back stress fracture, there were question marks over Bumrah's ability to play red ball cricket but those in the know of things said that the Gujarat man is ready for his comeback.

"Bumrah is fighting fit and results were there for everyone to see. He is back at his peak fitness and is itching to play the Test matches. With Bumrah and Shami, you need to use them based on what is the priority format at a given time. Bumrah will certainly play T20 World Cup if all goes well," the BCCI source added.