Rohit Sharma Becomes The 2nd Fastest Player In History To Reach 10,000 ODI Runs
The Indian captain achieved this milestone during the on-going Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma reached a major milestone in his ODI career when he crossed the 10,000 runs mark during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka.
Rohit Sharma entered the elite league of 10,000 runs in the ODI format by hitting a towering six against Kasun Rajitha in the 7th over of the match.
The India captain went on to make a quickfire 53 runs off 48 balls before being bowled by Dunith Wellalage in the 16th over of the match.
India was 170/4 after 34 overs during the time of publishing this story.
Rohit Sharma ODI Records
Rohit Sharma entered into the record books by becoming the 15th player in the history of ODI cricket who has reached the 10,000 runs milestone. In doing so, he also set some new records.
He became the 6th Indian player to achieve this amazing feat; Tendulkar, Kohli, Ganguly, Dravid and Dhoni are the five players who achieved this milestone before him.
He also became the 2nd fastest player to achieve this milestone. Sharma achieved 10,000 ODI runs in 248 innings. Virat Kohli continues to hold the record for the fastest ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs in 205 innings. Rohit Sharma is followed by the trio of legends namely Tendulkar, Ganguly and Ponting who achieved the same feat in 259, 263 and 266 innings respectively.
Out of the 15 players who have 10,000+ ODI runs, Rohit Sharma ranks third in the list of averages with an average score of 49.02. Only Kohli (with 57.38) and Dhoni (with 50.57) are ahead of him.
During his innings of 53 runs, Rohit Sharma also hit two maximums which took him to the top of the list of 'Most Sixes in ODI Format in Asia Cup'. The previous record was held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi who had 26 maximums against his name.
Out of the top 15 run-getters in ODI history who have scored 10,000+ runs, Sharma also became the 3rd batsman with a batting strike rate of 90+. Kohli (with 93.79) and Sanath Jayasuriya (with 91.20) are the only batsmen ahead of the current Indian captain.
Asia Cup 2023
As for the Asia Cup tournament, a win for India in today's game against Sri Lanka will guarantee them a place in the finals where they could meet the winners of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan match which will take place on Thursday, September 14.