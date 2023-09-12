Rohit Sharma Becomes The 2nd Fastest Player In History To Reach 10,000 ODI Runs

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma reached a major milestone in his ODI career when he crossed the 10,000 runs mark during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma entered the elite league of 10,000 runs in the ODI format by hitting a towering six against Kasun Rajitha in the 7th over of the match.

The India captain went on to make a quickfire 53 runs off 48 balls before being bowled by Dunith Wellalage in the 16th over of the match.

India was 170/4 after 34 overs during the time of publishing this story.