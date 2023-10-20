Records Galore As Warner, Marsh Score Centuries Against Pakistan

Australia's smashing duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh on Friday became only the fourth opening pair to notch centuries in a World Cup match.

The two achieved the feat during the game against Pakistan on their way to breaking a plethora of other records here.

First, Warner got to the three-figure mar with a nudge for a single and then, Marsh reached his hundred to celebrate his 32nd birthday in the best possible manner.

Some of the records created during the Australian innings:

* It is the fourth instance of both openers scoring centuries in a World Cup game and the first for Australia.

* The stand of 259 between Warner and Marsh is the second-highest opening partnership in the competition's history, and the best for Australia.